RB Jeremiah Cobb Ready for Visit With Vols, Talks Interest and More

Alpharetta, Ga.-- 2023 Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School running back Jeremiah Cobb's recruitment continues to surge each day. He is hearing from several schools, including Florida State, Auburn, North Carolina, and LSU, among other. His next visit will be on March 5th to Tennessee, and he is starting to feel like a priority for the Vols.

"They really like my film and how I can make people miss in open field and catch the ball out of the backfield," Cobb said of the message from Tennessee.

He had the opportunity to visit Tennessee for a game during the season and came away impressed with the atmosphere and the potential of how he could fit into the offense.

"It was their first SEC game against South Carolina this season," Cobb said of this. "The blackout was crazy. It was big. I loved the atmosphere, all the people in the stadium. It was amazing."

Cobb kept his eyes on the offense and like most recruits the tempo stood out.

"During that game, they were really fast-paced with it, on the ball like that. It’s just a quick offense, I liked it," he said.

If he were to choose Tennessee in the end, he would be playing for Jerry Mack, who has past experience as a college head coach and offensive coordinator, and that is one aspect that appeals about the possibility of playing for him.

"I like how he’s so energetic, on the field, positive and everything," Cobb said of Mack. "It makes me feel good about the coach, makes me feel that he’s a real good coach and can lead me in the right direction."

Tennessee signed Cobb's teammate Jourdan Thomas in the 2022 class, so the running back target is hearing from his close friend "everyday" about joining him in Knoxville.

"He said he really loves the fanbase thereand all the people and the whole coaching staff," Cobb said of the message from Thomas. He just loves it there, and the coaching staff and wants me to come there with him That’d be really cool, really not a top priority for me but it’d be cool."

Cobb will look to just get to know the Tennessee staff in its entirety more in his upcoming visit to Knoxville.

"Getting to meet not just the offense staff but everyone," he said of what he is looking for on the trip. "Defense, all that. All the coaches, just getting to hang out with them more."

