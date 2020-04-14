Volunteer Country
Elite Alabama Offensive Lineman Riley Quick Breaks Down Tennessee Offer

Matthew Ray

Riley Quick is a two-sport star in football and baseball, and he will have the opportunity to play both at the collegiate level. Tennessee entered the mix for his services today on the football side of things. Quick breaks down the offer here. 

He said of the offer, "So, first me and Coach Niedermeyer talked on the phone this morning, and I love Coach Niedermeyer. I've known him for a while because he recruited my brother to Alabama when he was there." 

Quick added, "the message was really good. We just talked about sophomore year film and stuff like that." 

Quick's older brother, Pierce, signed with Alabama in 2019 and was one of the top offensive tackles in the country. 

The younger Quick has had plenty of opportunities to look at Jeremy Pruitt's program, and he said, "I think Coach Pruitt has done a really good job rebuilding the program, and I think they are going to be really good, and I love the facilities." 

Riley is familiar with the recruiting process and how it works, as he added, "I am just weighing my options. I am also looking at schools I could go to baseball for. Since my brother has already been through it, it helps me a lot." 

Quick is rated as the 65th overall prospect in the 2022 class, according to 247 Sports. He is listed at the 7th ranked strong-side defensive end, but the Vols are recruiting him to play on the offensive line. He said, "I would say I am a very aggressive player that plays till the whistle blows and always plays hard. 

