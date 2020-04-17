Volunteer Country
Georgia ATH 'Overwhelmed with Excitement' After Latest Offer from Vols

Dale Dowden

On April 15th, the Vols extended an offer to Rodney Hill. Hill is a versatile 2022 ATH from Bulloch Academy (GA).

Tennessee became the third school to offer the peach state product joining South Alabama, and Maryland.

Hill already stands at 6 foot tall while weighing 175lbs. It is safe to say more offers will be rolling in soon.

"I was amazed" was the answer Hill gave when asked what his initial reaction to the offer was.

Hill followed that by saying "I couldn't believe it, with them being a top SEC school. I was just overwhelmed with excitement."

With Hill's recruitment just now starting to really pick up mid-pandemic, the young prospect has not had a chance to visit Tennessee just yet.

Hill says, "Hopefully I'll be able to make it up there sometime when the pandemic is over."

Hill gave some insight on his listing as an ATH by saying, "I can play running back or wide receiver."

Hill also added that he "would be open to trying something new in college." This is always a good thing for young athletes. It is often very beneficial to be versatile and open to change positions.

JigDaDieHardVolFan