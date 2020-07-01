Volunteer Country
Salter Draws High Praise, a 'Bounceback Performer' After Day 2 of the Elite 11 Finals

Matthew Ray

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- Kaidon Salter did not look himself on Monday night during the kickoff round of the 2020 Elite 11 Finals, but that vastly changed on Tuesday night during his pro day outing.

Salter was the 20th participant in the 18-20 throw scripted event, and he impressed to end the more than four-hour-long session. He drew some 'wows' from the crowd and the coaching staff.

Salter scored a 36 during the pro-day, which was best for 6th overall in the event, and he edged out quarterbacks from SEC East Rivals schools in Brock Vandagriff (UGA) and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson (FLA).

He was efficient throughout the drill and drew praise from the Sports Illustrated All-American team for his bounce-back effort. The SIAA team wrote, "Tennessee commitment, Finished one spot out of last place in the Day 1 ranking for SI All-American yesterday, but he answered the call on Tuesday night. Salter came in 6th overall per the official Elite 11 scores, and his consistency was key down the stretch. Salter struggled intermediately at times, but he drove the ball to the third level efficiently. Salter threw the 7-cut to each side well, and was efficient moving in and out of the pocket.  The Tennessee commitment was steady all night long. He hit big on the run and outside the numbers and kept a tight spiral well more than not. He looked much more comfortable taking drops and working through his release than the night prior"

Salter moved all the way from 19th to 7th in the Day 2 rankings, which should speak volumes to how well he performed throughout the day. Multiple other quarterbacks performed well enough to hold their place or even gain ground, but no one made a jump like Salter did on the list.

He will be back in competition for Day 3's finale at 10 AM CST in another competition-style setting with a chance to rise even more.

Watch: Kaidon Salter's Elite 11 Pro Day in its Entirety

VR2's Rankings of Elite 11 QBs After Day 1, Where Kaidon Salter Came In

Day 1 Notes from Kaidon Salters Elite 11 Performance

Look: John Chavis “Shares Wisdom” With Tennessee Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley

Tennessee’s current coaching staff met with former defensive coordinator John Chavis on Monday morning, current defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley revealed through a tweet yesterday...

Returning Player Profile: Aubrey Solomon

Aubrey Solomon shocked the College Football world when he announced that he would transfer from the University of Michigan to the University of Tennessee in 2019. He helped the defensive line immensely during his first season in Knoxville, and is currently preparing to return for his 2nd season on Rocky Top

Coveted In-State RB Kendall Jackson Talks Latest Tennessee Offer

Players and Staff Praise Pruitt For Support Against Police Brutality

Earlier in the month, Tennessee players and coaches marched through the streets of Knoxville in a peaceful protest against police brutality. During this week’s episode of “The Slice” — a podcast by the University of Tennessee which focuses on players' personal lives — a few players and coaches spoke out about how they felt regarding the recent news that has flooded the United States of America. ..

Watch: Kaidon Salter Previews Elite 11

Returning Player Profile: Eric Gray

Fans of the University of Tennessee are familiar with Eric Gray because of his break-out games against Vanderbilt and Indiana at the end of the 2019-20 season. He was named MVP of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl after recovering an onside kick when the Vols seemed to be dead, followed by a rushing touchdown that gave Tennessee the lead as they entered the final stages of the game...

Joe Osovet Reveals What He Looks for in a TE, His Favorite Part of Working at UT, and More

Tennessee tight ends coach Joe Osovet answered a few questions that Tennessee fans were dying to know the answer to on Thursday morning — sitting down with Tennessee Football’s social media managers for a brief Q&A...

