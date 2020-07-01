Elite 11: Day 2 Rebound Performers

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- Day two of the Elite 11 Finals kicked off at 6 PM CST with the 20 participants partaking in a scripted pro day setting. Each quarterback went through 18-20 throws with balls being sent to all levels of the field. A vast difference from what we saw in day one, where every ball was breaking into the seam and short to intermediate, minus the rails shot contest, which was a 30-yard downfield throw.

Overall, the competition was much more consistent from the talented group with multiple guys vying for the top spot. There were several quarterbacks who bounced back in a big way, and SI All-American breaks it down here.

Kyle McCord (Pa.) -- Ohio State commitment -- Did not look himself during Monday's outing, but he bounced back in a big way on Tuesday night. McCord caught fire in the middle of the script. He was efficient at the third level of the field, and his timing looked more in tune with the flow of the script. McCord won the event for the day thanks to some deep money balls, and he bounced back from his initial Day 1 Ranking of 13 from the SI All-American team.

Tyler Buchner (Calif.) -- Notre Dame commitment -- Was projected as at top 5 participant heading into the camp, but he struggled yesterday. His delivery and mechanics were not close to what he showed on film, but he looked and adjusted more efficiently during Day 2. His delivery was still off, but his timing only improved as the workout waged on, and he never seemed to fatigue. He was most efficient in the intermediate level.

Kaidon Salter (Texas) -- Tennessee commitment, Finished one spot out of last place in the Day 1 rankings for SI All-American yesterday, but he answered the call on Tuesday night. Salter came in 6th overall per the official Elite 11 scores, and his consistency was key down the stretch. Salter struggled intermediately at times, but he drove the ball to the third level efficiently. Salter threw the 7-cut to each side well, and was efficient moving in and out of the pocket.

Drake Maye (N.C.) -- North Carolina commitment -- was another guy who was in the top 5 of the pre-camp rankings, but he could not find his form during Day 1. That changed for Maye during the pro-day setting. After a hot start, Maye was most consistent to the third level of the field, and while his footwork lacked at times, his natural arm talent flashed.

