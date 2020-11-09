SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballRecruiting
Search

Watch: Vols QB Commit Explodes for 400 Yards, Six TD's in Nationally-Ranked Game

Matthew Ray

Kaidon Salter has been committed to Tennessee since May 10th, and he has remained adamant that his plans are to enroll in January. Salter's Cedar Hill (Texas) team played in a nationally-ranked game against DeSoto (Texas) on Friday night, and Salter stole the show with his performance. 

On the night, Salter went 16-21 for 210 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also added 23 carries for 179 yards and four touchdowns, according to Dallas Morning News. Salter was named the offensive player of the week by the outlet. 

Cedar Hill pulled out the 49-42 victory thanks to a late 49-yard touchdown run by Salter with just under two minutes to play. You can watch multiple highlights from different social media accounts in the clip below starting with a minute and a half clips by Zack Poff, the national editor for MaxPreps. 

Salter’s ability to run through tackles was one of the more impressive feats by him throughout the night. 

Salter’s effort was aided by an acrobatic, highlight reel catch as well.

This is the run Salter effectively ended the game on.

Salter also had another touchdown run called back during the game.

When Salter committed to Tennessee in May, he told VR2 on SI, "they told me I am a pro-style quarterback, who can use my legs whenever I need them. I feel I can fit in their offense, understand their offense, pistol, or whatever they need to run. Coach Weinke can develop me to be that type of player and just follow his steps."

Salter's team is 5-0 and ranked inside the top 25 nationally. They will continue their season against nationally ranked Duncanville (Texas).

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pruitt ‘Pissed Off’ Following Vols Fourth Consecutive Loss

Pruitt ‘Pissed Off”Following Vols Fourth Consecutive Loss

Matthew Ray

by

Crog

Vols Fulkerson Named as a Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award Candidate

Vols Fulkerson Named as a Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award Candidate

Matthew Ray

Temperature of Pruitt's Seat Rising After Arkansas Loss

The Vols are on a four-game losing streak after being upset for the second time in the streak, this time Sam Pittman and Arkansas. Jeremy Pruitt is firmly on the hot seat, and he has turned up the temperature himself.

Brandon Martin

Following Loss To Arkansas, Vols QB Picture Becomes Increasingly Clear, If Bailey is The Future, Give Him the Reins

Following Loss To Arkansas, Vols QB Picture Becomes Increasingly Clear, If Bailey is The Future, Give Him the Reins

Matthew Ray

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Press Conference Following Loss to Arkansas

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Press Conference Following Loss to Arkansas

Matthew Ray

Guarantano Out for Remainder of Contest Against Arkansas with Head Injury

Guarantano Out for Remainder of Contest Against Arkansas with Head Injury

Matthew Ray

Just In: Vols DL Enters Transfer Portal

Just In: Vols DL Enters Transfer Portal

Matthew Ray

Staff Predictions: Can Vols Right the Ship to Start Second Half of 2020 Season?

Staff Predictions: Can Vols Right the Ship to Start Second Half of 2020 Season?

Volunteer Country Staff

Keys To The Game: How Tennessee Can Kick Off Back Half of the Season with a Win

Keys To The Game: How Tennessee Can Kick Off Back Half of the Season with a Win

Volunteer Country Staff

Vols Starting CB Will Not Play Against Arkansas

Vols Starting CB Will Not Play Against Arkansas

Matthew Ray