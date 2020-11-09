Watch: Vols QB Commit Explodes for 400 Yards, Six TD's in Nationally-Ranked Game

Kaidon Salter has been committed to Tennessee since May 10th, and he has remained adamant that his plans are to enroll in January. Salter's Cedar Hill (Texas) team played in a nationally-ranked game against DeSoto (Texas) on Friday night, and Salter stole the show with his performance.

On the night, Salter went 16-21 for 210 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also added 23 carries for 179 yards and four touchdowns, according to Dallas Morning News. Salter was named the offensive player of the week by the outlet.

Cedar Hill pulled out the 49-42 victory thanks to a late 49-yard touchdown run by Salter with just under two minutes to play. You can watch multiple highlights from different social media accounts in the clip below starting with a minute and a half clips by Zack Poff, the national editor for MaxPreps.

Salter’s ability to run through tackles was one of the more impressive feats by him throughout the night.

Salter’s effort was aided by an acrobatic, highlight reel catch as well.

This is the run Salter effectively ended the game on.

Salter also had another touchdown run called back during the game.

When Salter committed to Tennessee in May, he told VR2 on SI, "they told me I am a pro-style quarterback, who can use my legs whenever I need them. I feel I can fit in their offense, understand their offense, pistol, or whatever they need to run. Coach Weinke can develop me to be that type of player and just follow his steps."

Salter's team is 5-0 and ranked inside the top 25 nationally. They will continue their season against nationally ranked Duncanville (Texas).