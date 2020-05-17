Watch: Vols QB Commit Salter Does It All in Junior Season Highlights

2021 four-star QB Kaidon Salter committed to the Tennessee Volunteers last Sunday, on Mother's Day. We take this opportunity to look at the versatile Lonestar State signal callers highlights.

Salter said of his decision to choose Tennessee, "Tennessee stood out a lot to me. Being able to see their practice and have one-on-one time talking to the coaching staff; coach Weinke, Coach Pruitt, and Coach Chaney. That was really great sitting down to talk to those three coaches. Just the relationship we have, the day to day was real strong. The love from Tennessee was really great."

Salter said when the decision clicked for him, " probably a few weeks after I visited the campus. I realized Tennessee felt like home when I was there. My family and I loved it. Tennessee, everything was great. I really had to sit down and think about it. I was deciding between Tennessee and Auburn. It was just the love with Tennessee I had was real strong. I communicated with the coaches every day. The coaches even sent my mom and dad good morning texts. They even made a post for my little sister on her birthday. That was really special, and it blew up on Twitter."

Salter said on the feeling of being the top priority for the Vols, "it was great. Big-time players go to the SEC and play. Of course, going out and compete and winning a spot, so you can get out on an SEC field and play against those teams and win championship games."