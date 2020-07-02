Vols Commit Kaidon Salter Makes Elite 11 List

Kaidon Salter (Texas) made the trip from the Lonestar State to Murfreesboro (Tenn.) to compete in the nationally prestigious Elite 11 Finals. The event concluded yesterday afternoon, and late last night, the Elite 11 List was released, with Salter's name being among the best in the country.

Salter admittedly struggled during Day 1 of the event, citing the lack of reps from under center as a reason for his varying consistency, but he bounced back in a major way at the pro day setting on Day 2.

The SI All-American national team wrote, "Tennessee commitment, Finished one spot out of last place in the Day 1 ranking for SI All-American yesterday, but he answered the call on Tuesday night. Salter came in 6th overall per the official Elite 11 scores, and his consistency was key down the stretch. Salter struggled intermediately at times, but he drove the ball to the third level efficiently. Salter threw the 7-cut to each side well and was efficient moving in and out of the pocket. The Tennessee commitment was steady all night long. He hit big on the run and outside the numbers and kept a tight spiral well more than not. He looked much more comfortable taking drops and working through his release than the night prior."

During Day 3 of the event, Salter was the first contender up in a drill dubbed "the accuracy gauntlet," and his performance was on pace with what you would expect. He was tasked with not only completing the drill, but being the person who had to experience it first. He completed the event with a time of three minutes and twenty-eight seconds.

When the Elite 11 announced their final list, alphabetically, they noted that the coaching staff's decision was based on 50% Junior film and performance and 50% camp evaluations and traits. Salter threw for 2,550 yards and 28 touchdowns and added another 616 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground in 2019.

He is the third consecutive quarterback for the Vols to make the list, with Brian Maurer and Harrison Bailey both being named to the Elite 11 as well.