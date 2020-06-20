Vols QB Commit Ready to 'Test Skills' of Gators DB Commit after He Flipped his Commitment from Tennessee to Florida

To say Tennessee and Florida's rivalry over the last two decades has been one-sided is true, as the Gators boast a 16-4 record over the Vols since 2000. Despite that, the series lead is not that significant in the form of the Gators, as they lead the all-time series 29-20. The two teams have had multiple games that could have gone Tennessee's way over the last decade alone, but it would be trivial to rehash those here.

The rivalry extends far beyond the field, and it seemingly goes year around on social media. On Friday night, the Gators bested the Vols again, as they flipped four-star defensive back, Kamar Wilcoxson, back into their recruiting class, marking his third commitment to Florida to date.

Wilcoxson took a barrage of tweets from fellow recruits and fans from each fanbase, but one alone stood out, and it came from Tennessee's future signal-caller and current QB commitment, Kaidon Salter.

Salter did not have anything negative to say to Wilcoxson, but his comment shows just how deep the rivalry runs, as he tweeted at Wilcoxson and said, "Congrats Bro ... I understand you know what feel best for you...see on the GRID IRON SOON!!! You know I'm test those skills..lol."

Salter's mentality of letting Wilcoxson know that he is looking forward to the challenge is a mindset that continues to grow under Jeremy Pruitt, as he continues to build his program. He continues to recruit players that are vocal leaders off the field and successful on the field.

While it could be a couple of years until we get to see Salter versus Wilcoxson, it is safe to say most Tennessee fans will be looking forward to the opportunity for the young gunslinger to earn some redemption against the talented defensive back.