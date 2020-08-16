SI.com
Volunteer Country
Breaking: Tennessee Lands First Commitment in 2022 in New York Edge Rusher

Matthew Ray

Tennessee has been on a recruiting tear during the virtual recruiting world in the 2021 class, and now, the Vols have landed their first commitment in the 2022 class in highly talented New York Edge Rusher, Jimmy Scott.

Scott announced the decision via social media moments ago.

The 6-3, 250 pounds edge rusher plays high school football at St. Francis in New York, and he held offers from 15 plus Division 1 schools, including Penn State, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.

Tennessee offered Scott in March of this year, and it appears the Vols have been able to make serious headway with him. Tennessee continues to make strides in the Northeast with Joe Osovet leading the charge in the area.

You can view his highlights below from his Sophomore Season:

