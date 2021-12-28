Signee Breakdown: OL Mo Clipper

The early signing period is officially in the books, and Josh Heupel's program signed 20 players on December 15th. In this series, the Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated staff share their full breakdown of each player, complete with bio, former Tennessee player and/or current NFL player comparisons, and what the Tennessee coaches had to say about each respective signee. Please keep in mind the NFL player comparisons are just a fun look at the potential upsides of each player and are not meant to set unlofty expectations or indicate a career trajectory.

Bio

Maurice 'Mo' Clipper

Milton (Georgia)

Offensive Tackle

6'5 295lbs

What the Coaches Said

Alex Golesh: "Another young man that comes from an incredible family. Worked extremely hard to get to this point. I think they all thought he was going to hoop growing up. Everybody talks about how good of a basketball player he is. He walks in, and this guy's 300 pounds. Uber-athletic. Plays at an incredible program in Milton, just played for a state championship game last Saturday but couldn't be more excited again. The person he is, the work ethic, the background. He's going to come in and pour a bunch into that locker room from an energy standpoint, effort, attitude, the whole deal. Really, really excited about Mo. Can play different spots on the O-line. He committed to us really early. Him, mom, dad recruited their butts off for the last eight months. Again, couldn't be more excited what he brings into that room. We've got to continue to build depth on the O-line. You saw this year. You've got to have a bunch of them. This league will wear you down upfront, and as he continues to grow and develop, really excited to see what he ends up becoming."

Glen Elarbee: Kind of the same traits as a lot of our guys. He was a former basketball player, who can really move laterally and redirect. Super athletic. High, high, high character. They played for a state championship, and he was the leader of that team. Talked to the coaches, he has those leadership qualities. He was calling guys up, having them stay after practice, and he kind of set the tempo for the offensive line, the offensive side of the ball and maybe even the team. Really excited to have him.

On being a leader already: It is huge because it is what we preach every day. We want guys to come in here and enjoy the game of football, but they are willing to put the work in when we can't be with them. They are going to get guys into the facility to put work in and try to get the best version of themselves and their teammates

On what stands out when looking at his tape: I think obviously, his ability to move laterally. He has some room to clean up his pass set, but the tools are all there. He is super athletic. Maybe not as tall as some of the other guys, but really wide. Has the shoulders to carry the weight that you want him to. Has the feet to play tackle but also has the chance to bump inside and be a very good guard. I can't speak enough of the character piece he brings. Just an awesome faith-based kid and can't wait to have.

Volunteer Country's Take

Tennessee landed this prospect's commitment back during the summer and he will bring some well-needed quality depth to the offensive line group in Knoxville. Clipper comes in with already great start-out size and paired with some high level of athleticism, he is just a different type of offensive lineman. Possessing the big frame but with a basketball background providing quick feet, it really helps out when keeping his feet and supporting his frame in order to dominate the man in front of him. It is assumed that Clipper will be playing the guard position and with his attributes and skill set may be a very productive one. It is early however, so the coaches could really use him at either position due to his athleticism and history playing tackle at the prep level, but guard does seem to fit the bill, so to speak. It is not expected that Clipper comes in and starts day one, although, it may be possible depending on how things work out. Clipper is definitely one that may see some early reps and rotation during his first year on Rocky Top

Current NFL Player Comparison- Joel Bitonio

The comparison between Clipper and Bitonio is drawn by many factors. The height of the two are the same and there is only a ten-pound difference between the two at this time but will surely be erased over the next 3 to 4 years. Bitonio is another big man that is exceptionally quick for his size, running below a 5-flat 40yrd dash, which is highly comparable to Clipper, who has already been mentioned as a basketball player as well. So even if Clipper doesn't have the straight-line speed that Bitonio has, their do share very quick feet which in return helps them out with their craft. Both, Bitonio and Clipper are strong at the point of attack as well, and once they latch on it isn't easy to break free. This is also where the quick feet come in to play, being able to stay square and in a position that helps them win the battle.