Signing Day Profile: ATH Christian Charles

BIO

Christian Charles

Chestatee High School (Gainesville, Ga.)

ATH

6'1, 185 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered April 23rd, 2020

Committed October 7th, 2020

Signed December 16th, 2020

Reason for Committing- "ultimately, what led to my decision to become a Tennessee volunteer was the great mix of academics and sports. I love what Coach Pruitt and Coach Ansley are doing down there."

Fit- A dynamic athlete who should be an asset in the back end of Tennessee's defense. Charles has no bad habits and he should mold well under Jeremy Pruitt. Charles will find the field early on with his speed and quickness, even if it is just on special teams. He is an explosive athlete with a high ceiling.

Stats (MaxPreps)

Over his career, Charles threw for 4,300 yards and he rushed for 2,700 yards. He accounted for 55 touchdowns.

Highlights