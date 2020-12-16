Signing Day Profile: ATH Christian Charles
BIO
Christian Charles
Chestatee High School (Gainesville, Ga.)
ATH
6'1, 185 pounds
Tennessee History
Offered April 23rd, 2020
Committed October 7th, 2020
Signed December 16th, 2020
Reason for Committing- "ultimately, what led to my decision to become a Tennessee volunteer was the great mix of academics and sports. I love what Coach Pruitt and Coach Ansley are doing down there."
Fit- A dynamic athlete who should be an asset in the back end of Tennessee's defense. Charles has no bad habits and he should mold well under Jeremy Pruitt. Charles will find the field early on with his speed and quickness, even if it is just on special teams. He is an explosive athlete with a high ceiling.
Stats (MaxPreps)
Over his career, Charles threw for 4,300 yards and he rushed for 2,700 yards. He accounted for 55 touchdowns.
Highlights