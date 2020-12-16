Signing Day Profile: ATH Trinity Bell

BIO

Trinity Bell

Albertville High (Ala.)

Athlete

6'7, 260 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered February 18th, 2019

Committed May 22nd, 2020

Signed December 16th, 2020

Reason for Committing- the relationship I built with them. They took the time and communicated with me."

What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- "I am looking most forward to meeting all my new coaches and teammates."

Fit- A jumbo athlete who has a dynamic skillset and could impact the game at multiple positions. Projects as a tight end, but his massive frame could all him to move all over for Tennessee.

Stats (MaxPreps)

37 receptions for 472 yards and two touchdowns

Highlights