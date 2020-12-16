FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Search

Signing Day Profile: ATH Trinity Bell

Author:
Publish date:

BIO

Trinity Bell

Albertville High (Ala.)

Athlete

6'7, 260 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered February 18th, 2019

Committed May 22nd, 2020

Signed December 16th, 2020

Reason for Committing- the relationship I built with them. They took the time and communicated with me."

What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- "I am looking most forward to meeting all my new coaches and teammates."

Fit- A jumbo athlete who has a dynamic skillset and could impact the game at multiple positions. Projects as a tight end, but his massive frame could all him to move all over for Tennessee.

Stats (MaxPreps)

37 receptions for 472 yards and two touchdowns

Highlights

2021 TE Miles Campbell
Recruiting

Watch: Signing Day Evaluation Miles Campbell

2021 ATH Trinity Bell
Recruiting

Signing Day Profile: ATH Trinity Bell

2021 TE Miles Campbell
Recruiting

Signing Day Profile: TE Miles Campbell

Tiy
Football

Watch: Signing Day Evaluation Tiyon Evans

tiyon evans
Recruiting

Signing Day Profile: RB Tiyon Evans

Amari McNeill
Recruiting

Watch: Signing Day Evaluation Amari McNeill

Tennessee Vols Commit KaTron Evans
Recruiting

Watch: Signing Day Evaluation KaTron Evans

2021 DT Katron Evans
Football

Signing Day Profile: DL KaTron Evans

Christian Charles
Recruiting

Signing Day Profile: ATH Christian Charles