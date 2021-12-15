Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Signing Day Profile: DB Christian Harrison

    BIO

    Christian Harrison

    Woodward Academy (Georgia)

    Defensive Back

    6'1, 185 pounds

    Tennessee History

    Offered October 13th, 2021

    Committed November 29th, 2021

    Signed December 15th, 2021

    Reason for Committing- "Coach Heupel, Coach Banks, Coach Martinez, all of them have a lot of experience. Coach Martinez has put a lot of dudes in the NFL throughout his coaching career, so I know he is going to get me where I want to go. I just have to lock in with him. It's not too far from home, three-and-a-half-hour drive, 45-minute flight, so it is real close to home."

    What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- "I am ready to meet my new family and my new teammates.I am ready to get coached by the best in Coach Martinez and accomplish my goals, dreams and aspirations of playing in the NFL."

    Get to Know Christian

    Favorite Food- Pasta

    Favorite Movie- Iron Man

    Favorite Video Game- NBA 2K

    NFL Role Model- Jalen Ramsey

    Most Influential Person/People in His Life- My parents

    Highlights

    Signing Day Profile: DB Christian Harrison

