Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Signing Day Profile: DB Jourdan Thomas

    Author:

    BIO

    Jourdan Thomas

    Montgomery Catholic Preparatory (Alabama)

    Defensive Back

    6'2, 190 pounds

    Tennessee History

    Offered May 19th, 2021

    Committed December 4th, 2021

    Signed December 15th, 2021

    Read More

    Reason for Committing- "Tennessee was the right fit for me because of the coaching staff," Thomas told Sports Illustrated. "Coach Heupel, I believe in him, and I believe the program is changing and going in the right direction. Everything about it there is nice. I love the facility, I love the fan base, and I have a great relationship with all of the coaches and everybody there. I love Neyland Stadium, and I love the atmosphere inside that stadium."

    What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- "Building my legacy there. Tennessee is a great traditional school. I love the tradition there. It is just going to be great being a part of it. Eric Berry was a first-round draft pick, and I am trying to be on his level."

    Get to Know Jourdan

    Favorite Food- Lobster

    Favorite Movie- Creed

    Favorite Video Game- Madden

    NFL Role Model- Derwin James

    Most Influential Person in His Life- My High School Coach

    Highlights

    1E4A44C2-9EC3-48B1-8D07-3C2EA5801D4C
    Recruiting

    Signing Day Profile: DB Jourdan Thomas

    31 seconds ago
    236B747B-F2F2-4462-89C6-9A132B7C5C73
    Recruiting

    Signing Day Profile: DB Desmond Williams

    10 minutes ago
    36644015-FC52-4627-8AFA-99B74AA18A8B
    Recruiting

    Signing Day Profile: OL Masai Reddick

    21 minutes ago
    6CA68F8C-C183-400B-98D2-CD0A85572744
    Recruiting

    Impact Report: Vols Land Do-It-All RB Justin Williams

    40 minutes ago
    3F8A0370-3053-4FD6-9A18-8D599335F3F6
    Recruiting

    Breaking: Coveted RB Justin Williams Commits to Tennessee, Finds 'Home Feeling' With Vols

    41 minutes ago
    Addison Nichols
    Recruiting

    Signing Day Profile: OL Addison Nichols

    50 minutes ago
    9C6801F7-E264-4D41-9B00-104451860222
    Recruiting

    Signing Day Profile: DB Christian Harrison

    1 hour ago
    ACFD04BF-A6CE-480E-B65A-2AF95B1E7612
    Recruiting

    Signing Day Profile: OL Mo Clipper

    1 hour ago