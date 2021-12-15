Signing Day Profile: DB Jourdan Thomas
BIO
Jourdan Thomas
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory (Alabama)
Defensive Back
6'2, 190 pounds
Tennessee History
Offered May 19th, 2021
Committed December 4th, 2021
Signed December 15th, 2021
Read More
Reason for Committing- "Tennessee was the right fit for me because of the coaching staff," Thomas told Sports Illustrated. "Coach Heupel, I believe in him, and I believe the program is changing and going in the right direction. Everything about it there is nice. I love the facility, I love the fan base, and I have a great relationship with all of the coaches and everybody there. I love Neyland Stadium, and I love the atmosphere inside that stadium."
What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- "Building my legacy there. Tennessee is a great traditional school. I love the tradition there. It is just going to be great being a part of it. Eric Berry was a first-round draft pick, and I am trying to be on his level."
Get to Know Jourdan
Favorite Food- Lobster
Favorite Movie- Creed
Favorite Video Game- Madden
NFL Role Model- Derwin James
Most Influential Person in His Life- My High School Coach
Highlights