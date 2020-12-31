Signing Day Profile: Edge Rusher Dylan Brooks

BIO

Dylan Brooks

Handley High School (Roanoke, Ala.)

Edge Rusher

6'5, 250 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered February 22nd, 2019

Committed April 26th, 2020

Signed December 18th, 2020

Reason for Committing- "I just like the opportunity they offered me, and Coach Pruitt being a defensive mastermind knowing how to setup things."

Fit- A versatile defender who has filled out his frame well over the last year. Has a high motor and reach that cannot be taught. He has a nice arsenal of pass rushing moves, but his ability to push and pull sets him apart. He disrupts passing lanes routinely and drops in coverage with ease.

Stats (MaxPreps)

Not available. Helped his team to a state championship this fall as an edge and tight end.

Highlights