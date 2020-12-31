Signing Day Profile: Edge Rusher Dylan Brooks
BIO
Dylan Brooks
Handley High School (Roanoke, Ala.)
Edge Rusher
6'5, 250 pounds
Tennessee History
Offered February 22nd, 2019
Committed April 26th, 2020
Signed December 18th, 2020
Reason for Committing- "I just like the opportunity they offered me, and Coach Pruitt being a defensive mastermind knowing how to setup things."
Fit- A versatile defender who has filled out his frame well over the last year. Has a high motor and reach that cannot be taught. He has a nice arsenal of pass rushing moves, but his ability to push and pull sets him apart. He disrupts passing lanes routinely and drops in coverage with ease.
Stats (MaxPreps)
Not available. Helped his team to a state championship this fall as an edge and tight end.
Highlights