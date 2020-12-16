Signing Day Profile: J’Marion Gooch

BIO

J’Marion Gooch

Gallatin (Gallatin, TN) by way of The King’s Academy (Seymour, TN)

Offensive Lineman

6’7,” 358 lbs.

Tennessee History

Offered January 27th, 2018

Committed September 7th, 2020

Signed December 16th, 2020

Reason for Committing-“they never stopped or gave up. They said they didn't care if I was committed, they want me at Tennessee regardless."

Note: As you’ll notice in the video above, Gooch was committed to Auburn at one point. That interview shows just why the Gallatin product eventually switched to Tennessee, as Jeremy Pruitt never gave up in his recruitment.

Fit- A monstrous player who can use his size and extension to create havoc for defensive linemen across the SEC. Gooch will no doubt be a weight room project for Tennessee, as he’s currently oversized. He’ll also need to fix his footwork and hand placement, but all of that should be taken care of within his freshman season on Rocky Top. Down the line, though, his size and versatility along the offensive line will be a massive help to Will Friend’s group.

Highlights