BIO

Kaemen Marley

East Ranseur (N.C.)

Athlete

6’2, 205 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered May February 1st, 2020

Committed May 20th, 2020

Signed December 16th, 2020

Fit- has the ceiling off an all-sec player and high NFL draft pick. He can do it all but likely ends us as a DB, potentially at the star. Offensive ability shouldn’t be discounted. Big time play maker that Tennessee covets.