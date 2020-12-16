Signing Day Profile: LB Aaron Willis

BIO

Aaron Willis

Life Christian Academy (Va.)

Inside Linebacker

6', 210 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered January 24th, 2019

Committed May 10th, 2020

Signed December 16th, 2020 (at St. Frances Academy, Maryland)

Reason for committing- Coach Niedermeyer. We have a great connection. We talk about ball all the time. We talk on the phone. I talk to all of the defensive coaches. Pruitt is a great person, and I talk to him. I know it is going to be in the best conference in the SEC, and it is definitely on the rise. I know I can go there and learn behind All-SEC Freshman Henry To'oto'o. I can learn behind him." Willis said on the opportunity to play for a defensive-minded coach like Jeremy Pruitt, "that was a big factor. That is what I think every football player dreams of is going to the league. Him having that success and history of producing linebackers like that plays a big part. Especially, since him as a person, and when I ask the players about him, everything is positive about how good he is and how he treats players."

Fit- A downhill force that is cerebral in his movements and finishes strong at the point of the attack. Runs sideline to sideline effectively, and should plug and play early for Tennessee. He has said, "they are getting a captain. As soon as I get there, I will be excited and be about the team. All in it. On the field, they are getting an animal. You can watch the tape, ask around, ask anybody that has ever seen me play. They will tell you how I play aggressive and different on the field."

Most Exciting Part About Coming to Tennessee- "Just watching our class bring back the Tennessee football culture that the fans are used to."

Highlights