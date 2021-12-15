Publish date:
Signing Day Profile: LB Elijah Herring
BIO
Elijah Herring
Riverdale (Tennessee)
Linebacker
6'2, 225 pounds
Tennessee History
Offered June 12th, 2019
Committed April 1th, 2021
Signed December 15th, 2021
Reason for Committing- "I talk to them just about every day. They are saying it is a family environment, and they are trying to get Tennessee back to where it used to be; that great brand of powerhouse football."
Get to Know Elijah
Favorite Food- Philly Cheesesteak
Favorite Movie- The Notebook
Favorite TV Show- The Office
Favorite Video Game- Red Dead Redemption
NFL Role Model- Von Miller
Most Influential Person-God
Highlights