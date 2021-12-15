Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Signing Day Profile: LB Elijah Herring

    Elijah Herring

    Riverdale (Tennessee)

    Linebacker

    6'2, 225 pounds

    Tennessee History

    Offered June 12th, 2019

    Committed April 1th, 2021

    Signed December 15th, 2021

    Reason for Committing- "I talk to them just about every day. They are saying it is a family environment, and they are trying to get Tennessee back to where it used to be; that great brand of powerhouse football."

     Get to Know Elijah

    Favorite Food- Philly Cheesesteak

    Favorite Movie- The Notebook

    Favorite TV Show- The Office

    Favorite Video Game- Red Dead Redemption

    NFL Role Model- Von Miller

    Most Influential Person-God

