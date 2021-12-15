Signing Day Profile: LB Elijah Herring

BIO

Elijah Herring

Riverdale (Tennessee)

Linebacker

6'2, 225 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered June 12th, 2019

Committed April 1th, 2021

Signed December 15th, 2021

Reason for Committing- "I talk to them just about every day. They are saying it is a family environment, and they are trying to get Tennessee back to where it used to be; that great brand of powerhouse football."

Get to Know Elijah

Favorite Food- Philly Cheesesteak

Favorite Movie- The Notebook

Favorite TV Show- The Office

Favorite Video Game- Red Dead Redemption

NFL Role Model- Von Miller

Most Influential Person-God

Highlights