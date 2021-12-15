Signing Day Profile: LB Joshua Josephs
BIO
Joshua Josephs
North Cobb (Georgia)
Linebacker
6'3, 215 pounds
Tennessee History
Offered March 10th, 2021
Committed November 22nd, 2021
Signed December 15th, 2021
Reason for Committing- "The way coach BJ kept trying to getting touch with my family. He talked to my mom a lot. When I went up there, I brought my girlfriend and they all showed us love love and stuff like that. It was crazy. It felt like good. Seeing the love just felt good coming from a coach like that."
Read More
What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- "I don't know," he said. "There's a lot to be excited about. 100k+ fans in the stadium is crazy on game-day. The electric atmosphere will be wild."
Get to Know Joshua
Favorite Food- Bowl from Chipotle
Favorite Movie- Kung Fu Panda
Favorite Video Game- Rocket League
NFL Role Model- TJ Watt
Most influential person/people in his life- "My mom"
Stats (MaxPreps)
122 tackles and eight sacks at North Cobb this fall.
Highlights