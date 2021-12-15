Signing Day Profile: LB Joshua Josephs

BIO

Joshua Josephs

North Cobb (Georgia)

Linebacker

6'3, 215 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered March 10th, 2021

Committed November 22nd, 2021

Signed December 15th, 2021

Reason for Committing- "The way coach BJ kept trying to getting touch with my family. He talked to my mom a lot. When I went up there, I brought my girlfriend and they all showed us love love and stuff like that. It was crazy. It felt like good. Seeing the love just felt good coming from a coach like that."

What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- "I don't know," he said. "There's a lot to be excited about. 100k+ fans in the stadium is crazy on game-day. The electric atmosphere will be wild."

Get to Know Joshua

Favorite Food- Bowl from Chipotle

Favorite Movie- Kung Fu Panda

Favorite Video Game- Rocket League

NFL Role Model- TJ Watt

Most influential person/people in his life- "My mom"

Stats (MaxPreps)

122 tackles and eight sacks at North Cobb this fall.

Highlights