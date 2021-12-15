Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    Signing Day Profile: LB Joshua Josephs

    Author:

    Joshua Josephs

    North Cobb (Georgia)

    Linebacker

    6'3, 215 pounds

    Tennessee History

    Offered March 10th, 2021

    Committed November 22nd, 2021

    Signed December 15th, 2021

    Reason for Committing- "The way coach BJ kept trying to getting touch with my family. He talked to my mom a lot. When I went up there, I brought my girlfriend and they all showed us love love and stuff like that. It was crazy. It felt like good. Seeing the love just felt good coming from a coach like that."

    What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- "I don't know," he said. "There's a lot to be excited about. 100k+ fans in the stadium is crazy on game-day. The electric atmosphere will be wild."

    Get to Know Joshua

    Favorite Food- Bowl from Chipotle

    Favorite Movie- Kung Fu Panda

    Favorite Video Game- Rocket League

    NFL Role Model- TJ Watt

    Most influential person/people in his life- "My mom"

    Stats (MaxPreps)

    122 tackles and eight sacks at North Cobb this fall. 

    Signing Day Profile: LB Joshua Josephs

