Signing Day Profile: OL Addison Nichols

BIO

Addison Nichols

Greater Atlantic Christian (Georgia)

Offensive Lineman

6'5, 310 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered April 24th, 2019

Committed August 2nd, 2021

Signed December 15th, 2021

Get to Know Addison

Reason for Committing- "I just feel that they have the most to offer me as a football player and a person. With the connections I have made and will be able to make at Tennessee, going to be a Vol will set me up for life, not just for college. That is the biggest thing for me because it is a forty-year plan, not a four-year plan. I am in it to be successful my entire life, not just four years, and I feel like Tennessee has all of the things to do that for me."

What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- "It is always really special to know you are a part of something big like that. It is really cool, but it also brings a lot of responsibility, which I feel like I can do a really, really good job of helping lead this team. I want to go in and start helping the team grow in different areas to be successful. It is just exciting. It is always an honor to be in a situation like that, and I feel like I can follow through and make the people that put me in that spot happy.

Favorite Food- I am a lineman, so I would say anything meat or bbq.

Favorite Movie- The Great Gatsby

Favorite Video Game- I really like Call of Duty or Battlefield

Most Influential Person/People in His Life- My dad was very influential in every part of my life.

Highlights