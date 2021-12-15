Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Signing Day Profile: OL Addison Nichols

    Author:

    BIO

    Addison Nichols

    Greater Atlantic Christian (Georgia)

    Offensive Lineman

    6'5, 310 pounds

    Tennessee History

    Offered April 24th, 2019

    Committed August 2nd, 2021

    Read More

    Signed December 15th, 2021

    Get to Know Addison

    Reason for Committing- "I just feel that they have the most to offer me as a football player and a person. With the connections I have made and will be able to make at Tennessee, going to be a Vol will set me up for life, not just for college. That is the biggest thing for me because it is a forty-year plan, not a four-year plan. I am in it to be successful my entire life, not just four years, and I feel like Tennessee has all of the things to do that for me."

    What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- "It is always really special to know you are a part of something big like that. It is really cool, but it also brings a lot of responsibility, which I feel like I can do a really, really good job of helping lead this team. I want to go in and start helping the team grow in different areas to be successful. It is just exciting. It is always an honor to be in a situation like that, and I feel like I can follow through and make the people that put me in that spot happy.

    Favorite Food- I am a lineman, so I would say anything meat or bbq. 

    Favorite Movie- The Great Gatsby

    Favorite Video Game- I really like Call of Duty or Battlefield

    Most Influential Person/People in His Life- My dad was very influential in every part of my life. 

    Highlights

    Addison Nichols
    Recruiting

    Signing Day Profile: OL Addison Nichols

    just now
    9C6801F7-E264-4D41-9B00-104451860222
    Recruiting

    Signing Day Profile: DB Christian Harrison

    15 minutes ago
    ACFD04BF-A6CE-480E-B65A-2AF95B1E7612
    Recruiting

    Signing Day Profile: OL Mo Clipper

    31 minutes ago
    Rick-Barnes-point
    Men's Basketball

    Everything Rick Barnes Said After Victory Over USC Upstate

    7 hours ago
    Barnes USC Upstate
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Rick Barnes Talks to Media After Blowout Win Over USC Upstate

    6 hours ago
    86FD4B1E-9A5D-40BD-88D1-6B7A369D7D6B
    Recruiting

    A Guide To Tennessee's Early Signing Period

    9 hours ago
    0C8C051C-9A42-461A-9A99-6CB4B3F46278
    Football

    Watch: Vols QB Hendon Hooker Meets With the Media

    13 hours ago
    KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Linebacker Morven Joseph #25 of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
    Football

    Former Tennessee LB Morven Joseph Announces Transfer Destination

    15 hours ago