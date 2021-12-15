Signing Day Profile: OL Brian Grant

BIO

Brian Grant

Choctawhatchee (Florida)



Offensive Lineman

6'6, 280 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered February 9th, 2021

Committed May 10th, 2021

Signed December 15th, 2021

Reason for Committing- "I just loved the community, and I fell in love with the people there. Though I was only able to talk to the coaches over FaceTime, I still got a chance to see what it was like to be a Vol during that trip. I just wanted to be a part of that."

Get to Know Brian

Favorite Food- Chicken

Favorite Movie- Pacific Rim

Favorite Video Game- Clash of Clans

NFL Role Model- Taylor Decker

Most Influential Person In His Life- My mother, father and sister

Highlights