    December 15, 2021
    Signing Day Profile: OL Brian Grant

    BIO

    Brian Grant

    Choctawhatchee (Florida)

    Offensive Lineman

    6'6, 280 pounds

    Tennessee History

    Offered February 9th, 2021

    Committed May 10th, 2021

    Signed December 15th, 2021

    Reason for Committing- "I just loved the community, and I fell in love with the people there. Though I was only able to talk to the coaches over FaceTime, I still got a chance to see what it was like to be a Vol during that trip. I just wanted to be a part of that."

    Get to Know Brian

    Favorite Food- Chicken

    Favorite Movie- Pacific Rim

    Favorite Video Game- Clash of Clans

    NFL Role Model- Taylor Decker

    Most Influential Person In His Life- My mother, father and sister

    Highlights

    Brian Grant
