Signing Day Profile: OL Brian Grant
BIO
Brian Grant
Choctawhatchee (Florida)
Offensive Lineman
6'6, 280 pounds
Tennessee History
Offered February 9th, 2021
Committed May 10th, 2021
Signed December 15th, 2021
Reason for Committing- "I just loved the community, and I fell in love with the people there. Though I was only able to talk to the coaches over FaceTime, I still got a chance to see what it was like to be a Vol during that trip. I just wanted to be a part of that."
Get to Know Brian
Favorite Food- Chicken
Favorite Movie- Pacific Rim
Favorite Video Game- Clash of Clans
NFL Role Model- Taylor Decker
Most Influential Person In His Life- My mother, father and sister
Highlights