    December 15, 2021
    Signing Day Profile: OL Masai Reddick

    Masai Reddick

    Cass Technical (Michigan)

    Offensive Lineman

    6'5, 325 pounds

    Tennessee History

    Offered June 3rd, 2021

    Committed July 2nd, 2021

    Signed December 15th, 2021

    Reason for Committing- "I think the biggest part of it was the coaching staff. Them being new and going into the situation they had to with the players having a certain feeling about the last staff, the players being in that environment and having to get used to the new staff, these coaches have done an amazing job of talking to the players and making them feel like they are a part of the family and having them come in with a positive attitude. When you have somebody that constantly is there for you and encouraging you like that father-figure, you can just feel the family around them. You just feel like you are part of the crew."

    What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- I am going to be bringing size, aggression, power, and trying to make sure the line at the University of Tennessee has a reputation for all of that.”

     Get to Know Masai

    Favorite Food- Chicken Alfredo

    Favorite Movie- The Bee Movie

    Favorite Video Game- Madden

    NFL Role Model- Larry Allen

    Most Influential Person in Life- My mother

    Highlights

