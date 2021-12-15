Publish date:
Signing Day Profile: OL Mo Clipper
BIO
Maurice (Mo Clipper
Milton (Georgia)
Offensive Tackle
6'5, 295 pounds
Tennessee History
Offered February 19th, 2021
Committed July 10th, 2021
Signed December 15th, 2021
Reason for Committing- My relationship with the coaches and a chance to play in the SEC with this program.
What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee-I am just excited to get to work
Get to Know Mo
Favorite Food- Shrimp Alfredo
Favorite Movie- Blind Side
Favorite Video Game- Madden
NFL Role Model- Trent Williams
Most Influential Person in His Life- My dad
Highlights