    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    Signing Day Profile: OL Mo Clipper

    Author:

    BIO

    Maurice (Mo Clipper

    Milton (Georgia)

    Offensive Tackle

    6'5, 295 pounds

    Tennessee History

    Offered February 19th, 2021

    Committed July 10th, 2021

    Signed December 15th, 2021

    Reason for Committing- My relationship with the coaches and a chance to play in the SEC with this program. 

    What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee-I am just excited to get to work

    Get to Know Mo

    Favorite Food- Shrimp Alfredo

    Favorite Movie- Blind Side

    Favorite Video Game- Madden

    NFL Role Model- Trent Williams 

    Most Influential Person in His Life- My dad

    Highlights

    ACFD04BF-A6CE-480E-B65A-2AF95B1E7612
