Signing Day Profile: OL Mo Clipper

BIO

Maurice (Mo Clipper

Milton (Georgia)

Offensive Tackle

6'5, 295 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered February 19th, 2021

Committed July 10th, 2021

Signed December 15th, 2021

Reason for Committing- My relationship with the coaches and a chance to play in the SEC with this program.

What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee-I am just excited to get to work

Get to Know Mo

Favorite Food- Shrimp Alfredo

Favorite Movie- Blind Side

Favorite Video Game- Madden

NFL Role Model- Trent Williams

Most Influential Person in His Life- My dad

Highlights