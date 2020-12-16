Signing Day Profile: RB Cody Brown
BIO
Cody Brown
Parkview High School (Lilburn, Ga.)
Running Back
Six-foot, 215
Tennessee History
Offered April 23rd, 2019
Committed May 3rd, 2020
Signed December 16th, 2020
Reason for Committing- "honestly, my priority went up when Coach (Jay) Graham came. Communication went up when he became running backs coach. I have the highest respect for him, and he knows what he is talking about. Literally, his first day at Tennessee working was a Junior Day, and I was there. We spent the entire day together, and we were breaking down film, practice film, drills, and automatically, I knew I could play for this guy."
most looking forward to- “I can’t wait to make my name a household name on Rocky top and bring the vols back to the top”
Fit- A hammer back that the Vols have lacked since Jeremy Pruitt arrived in Knoxville. Brown has carried an impressive workload since arriving on the scene at Parkview, and his game continues to grow.
Stats (MaxPreps)
Over his career, Brown has carried the ball 632 time for 5,056 yards and 65 touchdowns. He has averaged roughly 8 yards per carry.
Highlights