Signing Day Profile: RB Cody Brown

BIO

Cody Brown

Parkview High School (Lilburn, Ga.)

Running Back

Six-foot, 215

Tennessee History

Offered April 23rd, 2019

Committed May 3rd, 2020

Signed December 16th, 2020

Reason for Committing- "honestly, my priority went up when Coach (Jay) Graham came. Communication went up when he became running backs coach. I have the highest respect for him, and he knows what he is talking about. Literally, his first day at Tennessee working was a Junior Day, and I was there. We spent the entire day together, and we were breaking down film, practice film, drills, and automatically, I knew I could play for this guy."

most looking forward to- “I can’t wait to make my name a household name on Rocky top and bring the vols back to the top”

Fit- A hammer back that the Vols have lacked since Jeremy Pruitt arrived in Knoxville. Brown has carried an impressive workload since arriving on the scene at Parkview, and his game continues to grow.

Stats (MaxPreps)

Over his career, Brown has carried the ball 632 time for 5,056 yards and 65 touchdowns. He has averaged roughly 8 yards per carry.

Highlights