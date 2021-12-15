Signing Day Profile: RB Justin Williams

BIO

Justin Williams

East Paulding (Georgia)

Running Back

6', 200 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered October 29th, 2021

Committed December 15th, 2021

Signed December 15th, 2021

Reason for Committing- "The coaching staff, SEC School, not too far from home, and they are building a great program up there. I don't think you can really go wrong with that."

What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- "Just getting to go out there and compete and learn. Just being able to work to earn playing time and develop my game and Coach Mack being able to help me to get ready for the next level."

Get to Know Justin

Favorite Food-Pizza

Favorite Movie- Gridiron Gang

Favorite Video Game- NBA 2k

NFL Role Model- Alvin Kamara

Most Influential Person- My Mom

Stats (MaxPreps)

2,179 all-purpose yards, 1,956 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns.

Highlights