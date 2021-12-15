Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Signing Day Profile: RB Justin Williams

    Author:

    BIO

    Justin Williams

    East Paulding (Georgia)

    Running Back

    6', 200 pounds

    Tennessee History

    Offered October 29th, 2021

    Committed December 15th, 2021

    Signed December 15th, 2021

    Reason for Committing- "The coaching staff, SEC School, not too far from home, and they are building a great program up there. I don't think you can really go wrong with that."

    Read More

    What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- "Just getting to go out there and compete and learn. Just being able to work to earn playing time and develop my game and Coach Mack being able to help me to get ready for the next level."

    Get to Know Justin

    Favorite Food-Pizza

    Favorite Movie- Gridiron Gang

    Favorite Video Game- NBA 2k

    NFL Role Model- Alvin Kamara

    Most Influential Person- My Mom

    Stats (MaxPreps)

    2,179 all-purpose yards, 1,956 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns. 

    Highlights

    86FD4B1E-9A5D-40BD-88D1-6B7A369D7D6B
    Recruiting

    Signing Day Profile: RB Justin Williams

    43 seconds ago
    Chas Nimrod
    Recruiting

    Signing Day Profile: WR Charles Nimrod

    15 minutes ago
    Brian Grant
    Recruiting

    Signing Day Profile: OL Brian Grant

    32 minutes ago
    49CC67DC-EB05-4F65-95AC-3F15BC316E7C
    Recruiting

    Signing Day Profile: WR Kaleb Webb

    35 minutes ago
    Joshua Josephs
    Recruiting

    Signing Day Profile: LB Joshua Josephs

    1 hour ago
    75DA00D1-F94A-40BA-8FFF-DC6903AC1D71
    Football

    Impact Report: Vols Land Versatility, Athleticism in Elite DL Tyre West

    2 hours ago
    Elijah Herring
    Recruiting

    Signing Day Profile: LB Elijah Herring

    2 hours ago
    D9D2D68B-61C5-450B-A590-1E476C424842
    Recruiting

    Signing Day Profile: WR Marquarius 'Squirrel' White

    2 hours ago