Signing Day Profile: RB Tiyon Evans

BIO

Tiyon Evans

Hutchinson C.C.

Running Back

5-11, 215 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered January 31, 2020

Committed November 21st, 2020

Signed December 16th, 2020

Reason for Committing- "when I opened my recruitment back up, I initially thought Tennessee was going to back off of. I thought they would feel like I was not interested in them anymore, but they actually picked up the recruitment even stronger. From them showing their relentless effort, that alone shows me they have the best interest for me. At the same time, I have been talking to them the longest. They were the first team I ever talked to. For them to pick up even more after I de-committed, that was the sign that showed me that was the place for me."

Fit- A do-it-all running back that Tennessee expects to play from Day One. Has special-teams value and is an excellent pass-catcher. Will be a great complement to Eric Gray.

Stats (MaxPreps)

Did not play this season due to COVID-19.

Highlights