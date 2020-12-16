Signing Day Profile: TE Miles Campbell
BIO
Miles Campbell
South Paulding High (Ga.)
Tight End
6'3, 240 pounds
Tennessee History
Offered January 17th, 2020
Committed May 18th, 2020
Signed December 16th, 2020
Reason for Committing- "it was just them prioritizing me from day one as their top tight end target. Just their ability in the development process as a player and as a man."
What He is Most excited about with Tennessee-I am most excited about getting to Tennessee is the fact that I can make an impact early in my career. Great School, Great campus, great everything, and knowing that I can be what helps bring the program back to where it was is very important.
Fit- Naturally gifted athlete who should make an early impact in Tennessee's tight end room. Already has a desirable frame and is a high-IQ prospect. Will add a true pass-catching threat to Tennessee's tight end room.
Stats (MaxPreps)
Over his career, he caught 114 passes for 1,385 yard and 11 touchdowns.
Highlights