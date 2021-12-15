Signing Day Profile: WR Charles Nimrod
BIO
Charles 'Chas' Nimrod
Bentonville (Arkansas)
Wide Receiver
6'3, 180 pounds
Tennessee History
Offered July 31st, 2021
Committed August 5th, 2021
Signed December 15th, 2021
Reason for Committing- "Tennessee is right for me because that is where I felt the most comfortable at. It sparked my attention like no other school."
What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- Being around the environment of Rocky Top and playing against SEC teams. Just to see what happens with the future of Tennessee football because they are definitely going somewhere."
Get to Know Charles (Chas)
Favorite Food- Burritos
Favorite Movie-The Harder They Fall
Favorite Video Game- Forza Horizon 4
NFL Role Model- Odell Beckham Jr. He is the receiver I started playing WR.
Most Influential Person- Definitely my dad because we talk all the time. In my sports life, it is my receiver coach, coach Washington.
Highlights