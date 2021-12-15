Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Signing Day Profile: WR Charles Nimrod

    Author:

    BIO

    Charles 'Chas' Nimrod

    Bentonville (Arkansas)

    Wide Receiver

    6'3, 180 pounds

    Tennessee History

    Offered July 31st, 2021

    Committed August 5th, 2021

    Signed December 15th, 2021

    Read More

    Reason for Committing- "Tennessee is right for me because that is where I felt the most comfortable at. It sparked my attention like no other school."

    What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- Being around the environment of Rocky Top and playing against SEC teams. Just to see what happens with the future of Tennessee football because they are definitely going somewhere."

    Get to Know Charles (Chas)

    Favorite Food- Burritos

    Favorite Movie-The Harder They Fall

    Favorite Video Game- Forza Horizon 4

    NFL Role Model- Odell Beckham Jr. He is the receiver I started playing WR. 

    Most Influential Person- Definitely my dad because we talk all the time. In my sports life, it is my receiver coach, coach Washington. 

    Highlights

    Chas Nimrod
    Recruiting

    Signing Day Profile: WR Charles Nimrod

    34 seconds ago
    Brian Grant
    Recruiting

    Signing Day Profile: OL Brian Grant

    17 minutes ago
    49CC67DC-EB05-4F65-95AC-3F15BC316E7C
    Recruiting

    Signing Day Profile: WR Kaleb Webb

    20 minutes ago
    Joshua Josephs
    Recruiting

    Signing Day Profile: LB Joshua Josephs

    1 hour ago
    75DA00D1-F94A-40BA-8FFF-DC6903AC1D71
    Football

    Impact Report: Vols Land Versatility, Athleticism in Elite DL Tyre West

    1 hour ago
    Elijah Herring
    Recruiting

    Signing Day Profile: LB Elijah Herring

    2 hours ago
    D9D2D68B-61C5-450B-A590-1E476C424842
    Recruiting

    Signing Day Profile: WR Marquarius 'Squirrel' White

    2 hours ago
    B1FD077E-A27C-445E-AA3A-01EA1FAA3374
    Football

    Breaking: Tennessee Lands Elite DL Tyre West Over Florida State

    2 hours ago