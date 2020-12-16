Signing Day Profile: WR Walker Merrill

BIO

Walker Merrill

Brentwood High School (Brentwood, Tenn.)

Wide Receiver

6'1, 180 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered April 3rd, 2019

Committed March 31st,, 2020

Signed December 16th, 2020

Reason for Committing- "Tennessee is home, and I get to stay home. I know I have a great opportunity to come in and play early to impact the program early. That is what I really want to do. I want to compete for a spot as a freshman, and I think Tennessee has a great history sending guys to the NFL, and I think I have a great shot of playing in the NFL, as well as having a successful life after football. I think Tennessee provides me with all of that stuff."

What he is looking forward to the most about playing at Tennessee- " I am just looking forward to being great."

Fit- Do-it-all receiver who can work all three levels of the field. Stems routes effectively and has an extensive route tree. Most effective at the first and second level, but has explosive play ability at the third level. Will see time in Tennessee's rotation early on.

Stats (MaxPreps)

Merrill caught 100 passes for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior.

Highlights