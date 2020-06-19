Peach State Safety 'Shocked' By Vols Offer, Talks Tennessee, and More

Shelton Felton spent his last year in the high school ranks in 2016, and he spent it at Crisp County (GA). Felton got his start at Crisp County as a defensive coordinator and position coach from 2005-09, and after a couple of other stops, he finished out his prep days there. Earlier this week, he offered a standout from Crisp County in Sirad Bryant, and the talented safety breaks down his recruitment, the offer, and more.

Bryant said on handling his recruitment during the COVID shutdown, " I have handled it by being patient, some guys have already committed to places, but this upcoming season, if we have one, I know I could get more offers. That is why I have been waiting. The top 5 I just dropped, like Coach Felton said when he offered, he knew I had a top 5, but it is just coronafied. I knew I was going to get more offers."

Bryant released a top 5 earlier this month, consisting of Ole Miss, Nebraska, USF, Georgia Tech, and Kansas. He said on adapting his schools list, " I am just going to have to assess it, put a new on Twitter when the time is right, and announce that I have some better options that I am looking at at the moment."

Picking up the offer from Tennessee was big for Bryant, and he did not expect it. "The conversation was more of him checking in on my family. He asked me about my family and asking if they were okay and stuff like that. He just talked about what do I do off the field work. Do I study even though we are out of school? Stuff like that. He just wants me to be the best person I can be coming from Crisp County. Then, I asked him about offering Chris Paul, and then he just said, well, we are offering you here at The University of Tennessee," Bryant said.

He added, " I was like, what? I was surprised. They hadn't really talked to me that much, so I wasn't thinking of an offer, I thought he was just going to call like usual and talk and go on, but then he offered me, and I was stoked."

Bryant said on what stands out about his game that has helped him draw recent interest, " when the ball goes up, I go get it. As a safety, I can be a hybrid. I can play safety, and I can be down to play coverage as a linebacker or something like that. I am very versatile."

Bryant said on making a college decision, " to choose a school, it is going to be sometime after the football season. I know we are going back to the state championship, and we are going to win. So, I was planning on doing it sometime after that. That is when I will be ready to commit to a school. I am going to commit sometime around that time. It will be by how the schools approach me, do I feel like family, and stuff like that."

Bryant said on what everybody should know about him, " I am a hard worker on and off the field. I do whatever it takes to get what I am trying to get.

Bryant is rated as the 601st overall player in the nation and the 46th best safety, according to 247 Sports. He had over 100 tackles and 10 interceptions last season at Crisp County.