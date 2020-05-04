Four-Star Offensive Tackle Colby Smith Details Commitment to Tennessee

Jeremy Pruitt and Will Friend have prioritized Rockingham County (NC) Offensive Tackle Colby Smith for the last few months. Today, Smith announced his decision to commit to Tennessee. Prior to announcing, he broke down the decision with VR2 on SI, here.

Smith said of the reasoning behind his decision, "Tennessee, man, the family atmosphere down there is crazy. I love it. I get along with the coaches great. Coach Friend and I have a strong relationship, and our personalities click."

So, why now? Smith said, "these past couple of days, I have been praying about it, and there have been signs. Something has been telling me to commit there, so that is what I am going to do."

Smith said on the ability of Friend and Pruitt to prioritize him even more during this national quarantine, "just the way they talk to me. They talk to me every day. They make sure my mom is good, my family is good, just everything. They are always checking in on me."

At 6'7", 300lbs Smith plays both ways for his high school program and does so at a high level. He said on the plans for Tennessee, "right now, they see me as an offensive tackle."

He added, "they really have not told me what side."

He said on the appeal to play for Will Friend, "I just want to be a part of something great. They have something building there, and I want to be a part of something that can really turn that program around."

Smith said on what the Vols are getting in him as a player, "they are getting a hard worker. I know my work ethic. I can work to be a first or second-rounder. I can be a great part, and I can move great. I have good feet, and I play until the whistle blows."

Smith is a key piece in the Tarheel state for Tennessee, and he has his eyes set on recruiting two other top targets from the state. He said, "I am definitely going after Jahvaree (Ritzie). I need Jahvaree to come down there and Diego Pounds."

Smith said off the field, Vols fans should know, "I like to think I am a great genuine guy. I won't lie to you. I'll tell you everything straight up. I would like to think of myself as humble. Not cocky, but confident. I am not a big talker, but I let my actions speak louder than my words.

Smith is rated as the 138th overall prospect in the nation and the 19th ranked offensive tackle in the country in 2021, according to 247 Sports.