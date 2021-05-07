Standout Northwest WR Tobias Merriweather Discusses Vols Offer, Recruitment

Tobias Merriweather, a 2022 wide receiver, may not be a well-known name to many in the south, but in the northwest, he is very known.

The 6-foot-4.5 190-pound athlete has picked up attention from many in the midwest and on the west coast. Merriweather attends Union High School in Camas (WA.).

Over 15 offers have been extended to the rising senior; Notre Dame, UCLA, Washington State, Oregon, Utah, Nebraska, and Southern Cal, just to name a few. With the process in full swing, what does Merriweather think about the recruitment?

"Overall, it's going fine," Meriweather said. "Crazy at times but fine."

It is hard not to agree with that statement as recruiting is fluidly changing and always a rollercoaster ride at times.

There are seven schools at this time that are contacting the most and they all echo the same message to the big-time, play-making receiver. Merriweather also receives the same feedback about what the coach love about his game.

"Come make plays," he said of what he is hearing from coaches. "They all know I want to play multiple WR positions. I run good routes for my size, and everyone likes my speed. Add KOs (kickoffs) this year, so they think I'm explosive. They like my attitude."

Last month, on April 14th, to be exact, the Tennessee Volunteers extended an offer to Merriweather by way of Coach Kodi Burns. The Vols offer was the first SEC offer for the west coast athlete. What does the first SEC offer mean?

"I feel like I can play on the biggest stage," he said. "The SEC brings that. Coach Burns started recruiting me at Auburn and told me to be patient. I knew they were having meetings about me, so it felt good to see everything pay off."

Tennessee is implementing a new offensive scheme as Josh Heupel and his staff begins to fully take over the reins in Knoxville. The revamped offense seems to be catching the eyes of everyone.

"I like tempo," Merriweather said of what standouts about Tennessee's new offense."I usually play better when there is pace. I know Coach Heupel likes to toss the ball around and score points downfield. So definitely I see myself in explosive offenses."

Tennessee has come on late for the 2022 wide receiver with a lot of ground and time to make up. Can it be done?

"Just keep building relationships with my family and me," he said."

Merriweather does have one official visit set, and the rest are going to be played by ear, so to say.

"Notre Dame 2nd weekend in June. My family kind of has an unofficial top. I plan to take 2/3 visits in June, the rest in September, and move on from there."

So there is time for the Vols to really make a push which they seem to be doing. They are one of seven schools that Merriweather hears from the most. The complete list of seven includes Oregon, Notre Dame, Stanford, Washington State, UCLA, USC, and Tennessee.

Merriweather is an All-American and is committed to playing in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, on January 8th, 2022.