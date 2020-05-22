Just In: Tennessee Lands Jumbo Athlete Trinity Bell in 2021 Class

Tennessee has added another key piece to its 2021 recruiting class, and it is another coveted prospect from the state of Alabama. 6'7", 255lbs ATH Trinity Bell has joined Tennessee's class, today.

Bell said on his decision to choose the Vols, " the relationship I built with them. They took the time and communicated with me."

He continued on the Vols, "their message is be the biggest, strongest, fastest player you can be."

The dynamic athlete can play either tight end or defensive end at the college level. He comes from a basketball background, so his ability as a leaper makes him a dangerous red-zone target, but his explosiveness off the edge as a defender, coupled with his length makes him a valuable defender. Tennessee views Bell as a tight end that they can use in the red zone and to create mismatches across the middle of the field.

During the transition from Brian Niedermeyer to Joe Osovet, the Vols never let their foot off the gas with Bell. He said on Osovet, " after that, we are started playing Call of Duty together, and building a relationship. That is how we have such a good relationship."

Bell said on the Vols recent recruiting hot streak, " it is exciting. I never would have thought the place I was going to would do that. It is very exciting, and I am happy to be a part of it."

Tennessee's primary competition on the recruiting trail was Auburn, but the Vols were able to overcome the home-state school and pull another prospect out of the Yellow Hammer State.

He said of what Tennessee is getting in him, "I would say an athlete with effort. You can't coach effort. I have a different type of mentality, and I think it is all about your mind, and I already have the physicality to back it up."

Bell is rated as the 544th overall prospect in the 2021 class and the 44th overall prospect. You can view the Albertville HS prospect's highlights below: