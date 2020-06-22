Elite Defensive Tackle Tywone Malone Talks Vols, Two-Sport Recruitment, and More

At 6'4, 300lbs, Tywone Malone is a dominant force on the Bergen Catholic (NJ) defensive line, and he holds 25 plus Division 1 football offers, however, the intrigue with Malone only starts on the football. Every school currently recruiting the star prospect is also offering him the option to play baseball at the college, and he has the talent to do so at a high level, possibly even the professional level. Malone talks about all of this and more here.

The talented prospect said on handling the COVID-19 shutdown, "I did a lot of zooms and FaceTime, but it is difficult because I would have liked to visit the schools in persons."

Malone cut his list of schools in half earlier this year when he released a list of favorites from his social media account. He said on the difficulty of trying to separate schools from each other during this time, "all of the teams would call or text me from time to time. A lot of them have really been showing me love."

For Malone, getting to campuses is going to be a key factor in his recruitment, and he will not do anything until he has. He has kept his focus on the two-sport grind that has pushed him to the level he is at today, adding, " I have just been working out on both during this time."

He said on playing both sports, "it is going to be a big part of the decision on where I go."

Tennessee has been on a recruiting tear over the last month and a half, and the Vols have caught the attention of the New Jersey standout. They have been upfront with him about the immediate need on the defensive line in the 2021 class, and he is listening to their pitch.

He added, "Tennessee said I could be a dominant force within their program."

He continued about the coaching staff, "my relationship with the coaching staff there is good. We talk about twice a week."

The Vols are recruiting him by committee with Jimmy Brumbaugh and area recruiter Joe Osovet leading the charge for the top-50 prospect.

Malone said on his next step in the process, " I don't know yet for my next step. Right now, I am just waiting for quarantine to end, so I can go on more visits. I am not making my final decision until the Under Armour All-American Game."

He said on what one of these schools would get in him as a player, "just a big, physical athlete that is willing to help the team with everything."

Malone is rated as the 44th overall prospect in the nation and the 4th best defensive tackle, according to Rivals.com