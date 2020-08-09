Former Georgia Bulldogs Great Terrence Edwards Talks Vols Commit Miles Campbell

Miles Campbell committed to Tennessee on May 18th, and the versatile tight end's stock has only continued to soar. He was recently ranked as the number two H-TE in the country, and he is set for what should be a big senior season. One of the people behind the scenes in Campbell's development is former Georgia Bulldog great, Terrence Edwards, and he took time to break down Campbell's game with VR2 on SI.

According to Sicemdawgs.com, Edwards caught 204 passes for 3,093 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career. All of these are school records. Edwards also holds school records for receiving yards in a season (1,004) and receiving touchdowns in a season (11).

Edwards now runs Terrence Edwards' Wide Receiver Academy and is the wide receivers coach at Pace Academy (Ga.). He trains Campbell at his wide receiver academy, and he said on Cambell's development, "he has made tremendous strides. I have only had him for this year, so not a full year yet. As we know, he is a tremendous athlete. He can run and be a big guy, but now, we have been trying to refine his game –– getting in and out of breaks, catching the ball better. So, he has definitely become a better receiver, not just being an athlete. We aren't where we want to be yet, but we are going to work. Before he gets to Tennessee, I want him to be a refined route-runner and be an overall tight end."

Edwards said on what he is looking for in Campbell's game this season, "I just want to see him setting routes up, being able to understand leverage and be a complete receiver. Being able to catch the 50-50 ball. Being able to stack footwork at the line of scrimmage. I want to see all of the hard work that he has put in translate to Friday nights."

Edwards laughingly said on what Tennessee fans can expect from Campbell, " I am going to let you know now. He is going to do well in every game but one. That Georgia-Tennessee game. But no, Tennessee is getting a phenomenal player, and they are going to be really excited about this guy because he is a tremendous athlete, and now we are just trying to make him a tremendous pass-catching tight end.