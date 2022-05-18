Tennessee Assistants Check on Running Back Target From Florida

The spring evaluation period is in full-swing, and college coaches are making various stops across the nation to check in on recruiting prospects. While coaches aren't allowed to speak with players during this time, they are able to spend time at their school with their high school coaches and watch the recruits practice.

According to a post from Reginald Webb, the father of coveted Trinity Christian (Fla.) running back, Treyaun Webb, Tennessee Offensive Coordinator, Alex Golesh, and Wide Receivers Coach, Kelsey Pope, spent time at Trinity Christian in Jacksonville evaluating his son.

Webb visited Tennessee in early April, but he has remained quiet since the visit. However, he is set to return to Tennessee in June for an official visit with the Vols during the weekend of June 18th.

He has also scheduled visits to Florida, Penn State, and South Carolina for the month of June.

Webb is coming off of a Junior campaign that saw him rush for 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns in just ten games.

He holds nearly 50 Division 1 offers and is widely considered among the nation's top running back prospects.