Tennessee Offer 'Felt Great' for Nevada RB Will Stallings Jr.

Camp season is in full swing across the country, which means new offers are being awarded almost every day. Tennessee held its first camp of the summer on June 1st, and 2023 Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman athlete Will Stallings was in attendance. The two-way player for the perennial national powerhouse worked out for the Vols staff as a running back during the camp setting, and a few days later, he picked up an offer from Jerry Mack and Tennessee. Stallings discussed the offer and the camp setting with Volunteer Country.

"It is one of my dream schools," Stallings Jr. said of the decision to come across the country to camp with the Vols. "I have been watching Tennessee on TV with my father since I was a kid. Getting an invite here was a big opportunity for me, so I was ready to do it."

The camp setting allowed Stallings Jr. to get coached up by Tennessee's Running Backs Coach, Jerry Mack, which was something he enjoyed.

"Discipline, patience, and just getting better, honestly," Stallings said of what he learned from Mack during the camp. "Them fixing my mistakes and making little tweaks throughout the drill and competing with the other people was the biggest thing."

The camp lasted a couple of hours, which allowed Stallings ample opportunity to see how Mack coaches.

"I love him," Stallings said of his overall impression of Mack as a coach. "He is really honest. He is not going to sugarcoat anything. He is going to tell you if you were good or bad, and he is just going to make you better at the end of the day."

Coming out of the camp, Stallings was unsure if Tennessee planned to offer him, which they now have, but he was only going to work harder to gain the offer from Tennessee.

"I am just going to be humble about it, and if they come back in with an offer, that will be a big blessing for me," Stallings Jr. said initially after checking out of the camp. "If they don't, I am going to keep working harder and pushing forward, so I can turn their heads and get that phone call."

Now that Tennessee has extended the offer, Stallings Jr. was excited to receive it.

Although every offer means the world, this one felt great," he said of his reaction to receiving the offer. "To prove I'm an SEC talent makes me go even harder."

The 6'1", 225lbs prospect currently holds offers from the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Pitt, among others.