Tennessee Rejoins Shortlist of Favorites for Nation's Top Defender Walter Nolen

2022 defensive tackle Walter Nolen is arguably the top defender in the nation, and he has released a new list of contenders in his recruitment. The nation's top defensive prospect is down to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, and Tennessee.

Nolen released a top eight list earlier this year that did not feature Tennessee at the time. "It just depends," Nolen told SI All-American at the time about teams being completely eliminated from contention. "Just like how Georgia came back on the list, everybody has an opportunity until I sign."

Tennessee has made the most of the opportunity after making a strong push for Nolen during June, as the Vols managed to get the elite prospect to campus twice during the month, including one ten-hour visit to start the month.

The message from Tennessee has always been the same, and it is clear. "They want me to be the face of defense and by my senior year, they want me to be the face of Tennessee. I mean that is all great to hear," Nolen told VR2 on SI earlier this year.

Nolen has also always been impressed with Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner. ""I mean it is great," Nolen said about being recruited by a coach with a developmental pedigree like Garner. "He has to know what he is doing because he is putting people in the league every year. You stick with him, and you are probably going to be there too."



Nolen took multiple visits during the Spring to each of his finalists, including multiple stops at Florida, Georgia, and Michigan.

Nolen has hinted at making a decision before the start of the high school season, but it is still unclear of where he will play at this fall. He continues to weigh different options, including the possibility of remaining in Tennessee as opposed to going to one of the private national powerhouses.