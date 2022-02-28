Tennessee Vols Recruiting Intel From Under Armour Atlanta

Alpharetta, Ga.-- The off-season camp season is once again in full swing and today's Under Armour Atlanta camp series event featured numerous Tennessee targets. This article is not a full update on each Vols target in attendance but does include notes and buzz on several of their targets in attendance.

OL RyQueze McElderry

McElderry stood out among the participants in attendance. He measured in at 6'4", 340lbs, and was stellar on the field. He took home an invite to the Under Armour Game thanks to his performance. The Georgia commitment will visit Tennessee on March 26th as the Vols are prioritizing him despite his commitment to Georgia. He likes what he is hearing from Josh Heupel and Glen Elarbee and is looking to learn more during his visit.

OL Sham Umarov

Tennessee hosted Umarov on the final weekend of January before the dead period started. He likes what he hears from the Vols and Glen Elarbee. He is intrigued by the offense and plans to see the Vols again in the Spring. Despite not having a clear group of front-runners, Tennessee is close to the top at this point. Glen Elarbee has a strong relationship with Umarov's high school coach, and this is one of the factors that have the Vols squarely in the mix for the Denmark (Ga.) standout.

DL Jamaal Jarrett

Speaking of standing out, the massive defensive lineman from North Carolina was dominant. Tennessee will host him on March 5th, and it will be an important trip. Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina and numerous others. Jarrett likes what he has heard from Tennessee so far but wants to learn more about the defense and how he will be used. He likes the perspective of playing for and being developed by Rodney Garner.

LB Jeremiah Telander

Tennessee was one of the early offers for the standout linebacker from Gainesville (Ga.), and he is set to visit them next weekend on March 5th. Tennesse has done well in this recruitment and made strides with Telander. His father, Steve, a former college coach, has a unique connection with Tennessee DC Tim Banks. When Telander was finishing out his coaching career at Bowling Green in 1996, Banks served as a graduate assistant for Telander during that season as he was starting his career. Telander will look to build on his relationship with the Vols next weekend.

RB Jeremiah Cobb

The prized rusher from Alabama will visit Tennessee next weekend as well. He is hearing from Jerry Mack frequently as well as his teammate and 2022 signee Jourdan Thomas about Rocky Top. Several other schools are in pursuit here, so the Vols getting the first face-to-face visit in the Spring will be key.

ATH Sammy Brown

Brown was one of the 2024 standouts in attendance, and he will visit Tennessee next weekend as well. He can play linebacker and running back at the next level, but the Vols are recruiting him at the next level. The Jefferson (Ga.) star is usually widely considered to be a Georgia lean, but we believe the Vols are going to be in this one for the duration. After talking with sources close to this recruitment, there is a lot of orange and white in Brown's camp, including family ties to Knoxville. This is going to be a heavyweight bout, but the Vols are already doing an excellent job here.

WR Noah Rogers

Rogers was as good as advertised today, but there were certainly some questions about where the Vols would stand after the departure of Kodi Burns. The North Carolina pass-catcher reiterated that the Vols are still among the several favorites for him, He does not have a visit set yet, but he is looking to see who Tennessee hires to replace Burns. Rogers had a conversation with Burns before he left for New Orleans, and it revolved around the opportunity Tennessee still offers him without Burns there. That meant a lot to Rogers and should help Tennessee stay in this one for a while longer.

DB Avieon Terrell

Tennessee has entered the picture for the Westlake (Ga.) standout corner. He is the brother of 2020 Atlanta Falcons first-round cornerback AJ Terrell, and so far, he likes what he has heard from Willie Martinez early on. He likes the appeal of playing for a coach who has a long-time track record of developing talent like Martinez. Tennessee should get a visit in late March or early April, and it will be important for them to show well during that.

WR/TE Jelani Thurman

Tennessee has recently started to communicate with the Langston Hughes (Ga.) prospect more. He can play tight end or receiver, and he is a true mismatch. He worked several talented defensive backs today. The 6'5" pass-catcher is also a star on the basketball court, so he does not have any visits set for the Spring yet. He plans to get to Tennessee at some point and check out what the Vols have to offer. He is not rushing the process at this point, so there is still a long way to go in this recruitment.

Edge Adonijah Green

Another prospect Tennessee has recently increased communication with is Adonijah Green from Cedar Grove (Ga.). He is an impressive edge prospect with a lot of lengths. He liked his initial impression of Mike Ekeler. He hopes to see Tennessee in the near future. He has been committed to Lousiville, but he has seen increased interest from numerous schools and will still take some visits in the Spring.

ATH Boo Carter

The 2024 standout from Chattanooga will return to Tennessee next weekend. He worked with the DBs and looked the part most of the day. It is early in his recruitment, but we expect his recruitment to surge this off-season. He likes Tennessee and should be a frequent visitor for the Vols.

DE Justin Benton

Tennessee hosted Justin Benton on the final weekend before the dead period, and it was an important visit for him to talk with Rodney Garner and learn more about the Vols. Tennessee did not make his initial list of favorites released last year, but he noted the Vols are squarely among his favorites now, and he expects to revisit them later in the Spring or early in the Summer.

Xzavier Mcleod

The Mississippi defensive lineman was arguably the top performer in attendance. He routinely made it look easy against the offensive line group. Communication has not been as frequent with Tennessee, but he likes everything he has seen and heard from them. He plans to get back to Knoxville over the Spring or into the Summer, as he wants to take a look at the academic side. He is interested in engineering and likes what Tennessee has to offer on that front. He likes the idea of potentially playing for Rodney Garner. Several other schools are involved in this one. He could take his decision all the way to signing day.

LB CJ Allen

The Lamar County (Ga.) standout's recruitment is on fire right now. He hears from numerous schools, but he frequently mentioned Tennessee among the first schools standing out on multiple occasions. He likes Brian Jean-Mary and the energy he brings on the recruiting front. He was impressive during the linebacker grouping, and it was easy to see why his recruitment is surging. He is going to add several more offers over the Spring, so credit Tennesse for getting in early here.

featured image via Brooks Austin