Tennessee WR Commit Shuts Down Recruitment, Talks Decision

Tennessee commitment Marquarius "Squirrel" White confirms to Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated that he has shut down his recruitment and will sign with the Vols on Wednesday. White tweeted out his plans to sign earlier in the day. The Volunteers survived a strong push from Auburn and Georgia down the stretch.

"It has always been Tennessee from the jump," White said of his decision. "Since I got up there on my OV in the summer and committed, it has felt like home. The coaching staff up there, I like what coach Heupel is doing with the offense. It fits me a lot as a speed guy and being able to go vertical. I have good players that are coming in with me as well. I have a great quarterback coming in and players around me."

Still, White admits Georgia made it tough for him down the stretch, as he had to sit down with family and reassess all options to make sure.

"I definitely had to sit down and talk with my family about Georgia," White said. "It is Georgia, so no matter what, you know they are going to be successful. It was kind of tough, but at the end of the day, I am a Tennessee Volunteer."

The Tennessee staff never relented in their pursuit of White which is why the entire offensive staff went in-home with him and his family to reiterate how much of a priority he is. That was a key selling point.

"As you said, the whole staff just coming down here to see me and my family was crazy to me," White said. That was very important to me. I never thought something like that would happen, like coaches wanting to come to my house to see me."

When White committed to Tennessee over the summer, there were many unknowns about the program and how Josh Heupel's offense would work in the SEC. Seeing that on-field fit at Tennessee as opposed to just hearing about how he could be used by the other schools pushing for him was another determining factor down the stretch.

"It was very important," White said of seeing how Tennessee's offense performed during the season. "Just seeing how that offense clicked it on midway when guys got used to the offense. I feel like I can do the same coming in as a freshman."

Whit could not pass up the chance to play for Kodi Burns, who was instrumental in his recruitment as well.

"It was very important to me," White said. "He is a very cool coach, and he knows what he is talking about. I just cannot wait to play for him at Tennessee."

White will sign his letter of intent on Wednesday at 12 pm CT at Clay-Chalkville High School. He plans to early enroll at Tennessee.