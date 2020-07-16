Volunteer Country
In-State QB Tevin Carter Talks Recruitment, Getting Back to Form After Season-Ending Injury

Matthew Ray

2022 Kirby (Tenn.) pro-style quarterback Tevin Carter has been on the recruiting scene since his freshman year, but after an ACL injury cut his sophomore season short, he came from Memphis to Atlanta (Ga.) to compete in the Elite Georgia Showcase to show college coaches receiving the film that he is back to full strength. Prior to the event, Carter discussed his recruitment, which schools are recruiting him the hardest, and how he hopes to rekindle his relationship with Tennessee during the fall.

Carter has multiple connections in the recruiting world, including at Texas A&M, who he believes is making him their top quarterback target for the class, as he is a close friend with 2020 signee Chris Morris.

Carter remains intrigued by what Arizona State has to offer, and he likes the way they use quarterbacks in their offensive system.

Carter also talks about his appeal to stay in-state or close to home and what that would mean to him in the video interview about.

The six-foot-three, 210 pounds Carter is an early 2022 SI All-American candidate, and he will look to re-establish why he was so highly coveted as a recruit, when he returns to action at Kirby HS.

Elite OT Amarius Mims Includes Vols in List of Top Schools

Amarius Mims is one of the most highly sought after recruits in the nation, as a multitude of prestigious College Programs are heavily pursuing the 5-star recruit. On Wednesday, Mims trimmed his list of potential destinations down to 6 schools: Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

Volunteer Country Staff

Tennessee Reports Multiple COVID-19 Positives, Including Football Players

Tennessee has reported multiple COVID-19 Positives

Volunteer Country Staff

SI All-American watch list: 22 Tennessee Volunteer Commits and 14 key Vols targets named

Sports Illustrated has released its initial list of 1000 candidates for SI All-American Status, and these Tennessee verbal commits and targets are feat

Matthew Ray

Making the Case: Can a Freshman Fill Nigel Warrior's Void?

Can a freshman fill the void left by four-year starter Nigel Warrior? Our Staff discusses here

Volunteer Country Staff

8 Vols Make Phil Steele's Preseason All-SEC Team

hil Steele, one of the most respected national analysts in the country, has 8 Tennessee Players in his Preseason All-SEC Team; including Trey Smith, Wanya Morris, Brandon Kennedy, Cade Mays, Bryce Thompson, Henry To’o To’o, Velus Jones Jr., and Brent Cimaglia in the long list of athletes.

Volunteer Country Staff

Trey Smith Projected as a Top 25 Pick in Latest NFL Mock Draft

Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith is viewed by most as one of the top prospects in the entire incoming senior class, with a multitude of NFL Draft experts and scouts praising the Jackson native as a potential 1st round selection.

Volunteer Country Staff

Making the Case: Which Freshman Signee Can Emerge as the 3rd Running Back for the Vols?

Making the Case: Which Freshman Signee Can Emerge as the 3rd Running Back for the Vols?

Volunteer Country Staff

No. 1 JUCO Cornerback Includes Vols Among Top Schools

De’Jahn Warren, one of the top JUCO players in the nation, does not plan on signing with his college destination until December, but that didn’t stop the Maryland native from trimming his list of potential destinations down to 7...

Volunteer Country Staff

A Look at Tennessee's Top Four Remaining CB Targets

An in-depth analysis breaking down the top 4 remaining CB targets

Brandon Martin

Senior Bowl Director: Trey Smith One of the Best Prospects and Stories in the 2021 Draft

Trey Smith surprised many NFL Draft experts when he announced that he would remain at the University of Tennessee over entering the league back in early January...

Volunteer Country Staff