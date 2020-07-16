In-State QB Tevin Carter Talks Recruitment, Getting Back to Form After Season-Ending Injury

2022 Kirby (Tenn.) pro-style quarterback Tevin Carter has been on the recruiting scene since his freshman year, but after an ACL injury cut his sophomore season short, he came from Memphis to Atlanta (Ga.) to compete in the Elite Georgia Showcase to show college coaches receiving the film that he is back to full strength. Prior to the event, Carter discussed his recruitment, which schools are recruiting him the hardest, and how he hopes to rekindle his relationship with Tennessee during the fall.

Carter has multiple connections in the recruiting world, including at Texas A & M, who he believes is making him their top quarterback target for the class, as he is a close friend with 2020 signee Chris Morris.

Carter remains intrigued by what Arizona State has to offer, and he likes the way they use quarterbacks in their offensive system.

Carter also talks about his appeal to stay in-state or close to home and what that would mean to him in the video interview about.

The six-foot-three, 210 pounds Carter is an early 2022 SI All-American candidate, and he will look to re-establish why he was so highly coveted as a recruit, when he returns to action at Kirby HS.