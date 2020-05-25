Elite 2022 VA RB Tevin White Talks Tennessee Offer

Tennessee seems to be using the resource of Osovet and his connections to the northeast. The Vols have gone into Stafford, Virginia, and offered a prospect at North Stafford High School.

On the 30th of March, Coach Osovet and Coach Graham extended an offer to 2022 4-star running back Tevin White. White is a true student-athlete. The Virginia native is a 6-foot-1 205-pound specimen that happens to run a 4.54 in the 40-yard dash. If that isn't impressive enough, the young back also has a 3.7-grade point average as well.

The recruitment is going "great" for the 2022 target. White described himself as "honored" and "grateful" to obtain the offers that have been coming. It also has a way to push White to put in more work.

The rising junior has over 10 offers at the moment. Highlighting that list is schools such as; Boston College, Michigan State, Penn State, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, etc.

At the moment, there are three schools out of over ten, that are keeping in contact a bit more than others. Those schools are Penn State, Michigan State, and Virginia Tech.

With the athletic frame that White has along with his speed, he is a guy you can do multiple things with in the run and passing game. He is big enough to take some blows and quick enough to be a threat in the open field.

The Tennessee offer "meant a lot" and left White "shocked" as a result. White says, "I told my parents and Coach Harris I would love to visit Tennessee."

Though White has yet to meet Coaches Osovet or Graham, he says, "I feel as if we have a good relationship." White hopes to further that relationship moving forward in the process. The coaches expressed that they really liked the film of White.

At this point there isn't much Tennessee or any other school can do at the moment away from the virtual side of things, but keeping in touch with prospects is a big one.