Watch: Vols Prospect Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Highlights

Matthew Ray

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the country. Offers have continued to pour in for him, and his stock continues to rise. He has added quality weight, and he has lost no explosiveness. Ingram-Dawkins raw athleticism coupled with his size gives him the appeal of being one of the most sought after linemen in the country.

Alabama and LSU have both offered in the recent weeks, and his recruitment is going to continue to grow as he gets back on the field for his senior season. Tennessee remains in the very thick of things.

Ingram-Dawkins ability to pursue the ball, and use his impressive length to create havoc in both the pass and run game sets him apart. He does not over pursue and stays consistent in his ability to penetrate the line of scrimmage while not losing ground. His length and athleticism is effective in the passing game as well, as he is versatile enough to disrupt passing lanes while disengaging from blockers and create mismatches with his quickness from any technique across the defensive line.

We take a look at his highlights above, courtesy of SI All-American

Recruiting

