Vols Make List of Favorites For Massive Defensive Tackle Tim Keenan

Matthew Ray

Tennessee offered Ramsay HS (Ala.) defensive tackle Tim Keenan in April of 2019. The Volunteers have hosted Keenan on visits twice since then, and they appear to remain a factor in the recruitment of the coveted prospect.

Keenan released his top list of schools yesterday evening, and the Vols made the list alongside several major powers.

Tennessee has been active at Ramsay in the 2021 class, as they have also factored into the recruitment of Keenan's teammate, Jeremiah Williams, recruitment at times, as well.

Keenan has yet to announce when he will make a final decision, but after missing on Payton Page, the Vols have a major need for a space-eating, interior lineman.

Keenan's SI All-American evaluation reads:

Frame: Massive frame with thick torso and big hips. Big, powerful lower-half.

Athleticism: Displays surprising snap quickness and change of direction skills for a nose tackle. Excellent point of attack strength with heavy hands and a powerful punch. Flashes above-average closing quickness in space to reach ball-carriers.

Instincts: Go-to move is his swim move, and will swipe to shed blockers in tight space. Good ball-location skills in the post-snap phase - quick to read run and pass. Shows a knack for sniffing out screens and hustles in pursuit.

Polish: Should be able to contribute early in his college career due to size, toughness and strength. Already shows solid instincts and vision. Will need to continue improving his hand usage and add more to his toolbox.

Bottom Line: Keenan is a classic 0-technique/1-technique nose tackle who will fit in a 2-gap scheme. He is a natural space-eater with strength, vision and deceptive quickness to close and finish. He won’t generate an abundance of pass-rush production, yet he will be a valuable contributor on early downs to a defensive front.

