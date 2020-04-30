Breaking: Red Hot Vols Land Commitment of Top-Ranked JuCo RB

If Hutchinson Community COllege sounds familiar it is because that is the school of former Vol standout Alvin Kamara. Tennessee is back at the Junior College and has landed the commitment of 2021, top-ranked JuCo RB Tiyon Evans.

Evans is a guy who Jeremy Pruitt honed in on in the past months and has continued to prioritize during the COVID-19 shutdown.

As a back, Evans displays tremendous balance and toughness. He carries his 5'10, 225lbs frame extremely well, and has a nice acceleration burst and plenty of top end speed.

Tennessee remains in pursuit of difference makers and the Vols found just that in Evans. Given the fact, Ty Chandler and Tim Jordan will leave the program after 2020, Evans is a back who can come in and play right away for the Vols.

Evans is rated as the 3rd overall prospect in the Junior College Ranks and the top running back in 2021.

Credit Jay Graham and Jeremy Pruitt for beating out Evans' home state school, South Carolina, who was also in heavy pursuit of the talented back.