Top JuCo Prospect Jeffrey M'Ba Set for Tennessee Official Visit, Narrows Focus to Five Schools

Tennessee will play host to the top junior college prospect in America this weekend. Independence Community College (KS.) standout Jeffrey M'Ba will be in Knoxville tonight for a multi-day official visit.

M'Ba has been on a recent slate of visits, and he started a blog with Sports Illustrated to detail each trip. His latest will be released tomorrow morning, and you can read his first, which details his journey from fashion school in France, to junior college, to now, by clicking here.

M'Ba's visit to Tennessee will be an important one, as he will look to see his potential fit on the defensive front and with the team and players.

"I have known about Tennessee for a long time, but I am excited to get to go over there and visit it myself," he said earlier today. "Coach Garner is one of the best coaches in football right now. This trip is going to be important to me because I will get to see how they are going to play me if I came there, how I would fit in around the players. I want to be where I fit in. I want to be at a place I am going to win and a place where we are going to work, no matter what. The biggest thing for me is finding that place like home because my family is far away."

Prior to his trip, M'Ba announced on Twitter that he had locked in his last official visit with Missouri and would focus on five schools, including Tennessee, Miami, Auburn, Oregon, and Missouri.

M'Ba has already been on official visits to Miami and Auburn, and he will see Missouri and Oregon officially in the coming weeks before returning to France and making his college decision.