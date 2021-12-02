Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Top JuCo Prospect Jeffrey M'Ba Set for Tennessee Official Visit, Narrows Focus to Five Schools

    Author:

    Tennessee will play host to the top junior college prospect in America this weekend. Independence Community College (KS.) standout Jeffrey M'Ba will be in Knoxville tonight for a multi-day official visit.

    M'Ba has been on a recent slate of visits, and he started a blog with Sports Illustrated to detail each trip. His latest will be released tomorrow morning, and you can read his first, which details his journey from fashion school in France, to junior college, to now, by clicking here.

    M'Ba's visit to Tennessee will be an important one, as he will look to see his potential fit on the defensive front and with the team and players.

    "I have known about Tennessee for a long time, but I am excited to get to go over there and visit it myself," he said earlier today. "Coach Garner is one of the best coaches in football right now. This trip is going to be important to me because I will get to see how they are going to play me if I came there, how I would fit in around the players. I want to be where I fit in. I want to be at a place I am going to win and a place where we are going to work, no matter what. The biggest thing for me is finding that place like home because my family is far away."

    Read More

    Prior to his trip, M'Ba announced on Twitter that he had locked in his last official visit with Missouri and would focus on five schools, including Tennessee, Miami, Auburn, Oregon, and Missouri.

    M'Ba has already been on official visits to Miami and Auburn, and he will see Missouri and Oregon officially in the coming weeks before returning to France and making his college decision.

    2296DAF4-81D4-4A63-A88D-62845B73DF9D
    Recruiting

    Top JuCo Prospect Jeffrey M'Ba Set for Tennessee Official Visit, Narrows Focus to Five Schools

    12 seconds ago
    5B4BA793-5A46-4980-A9F5-52B07CBAAB78
    Recruiting

    WR Kaleb Webb Set for Official Visit With Tennessee

    1 hour ago
    cq8ywctro6fjv9bhdnoz
    Men's Basketball

    Everything Rick Barnes Said Before Hitting the Road

    3 hours ago
    FEvsU0kXwAYoHoc
    Women's Basketball

    Overtime: Final Thoughts From Tennessee-Tennessee Tech

    3 hours ago
    zoom_3
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Tennessee Junior Forward Talks to Media Before Date With Colorado

    4 hours ago
    Rick-Barnes-point
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Rick Barnes Addresses Media Before Heading Out West to Play Colorado

    6 hours ago
    511FFF83-B7AD-4CE3-9AEA-AFA0F696372E
    Recruiting

    JuCo DB, Southern Miss Commit Caraway Enjoys First Trip to Rocky Top

    7 hours ago
    774790fc-0816-445a-8587-6c993e92e48f-LadyVols1001_0487.jpg
    Women's Basketball

    Everything Kellie Harper Said Following Win Over Tennessee Tech

    19 hours ago