Top JuCo RB Evans Details Re-Commitment to Tennessee

Less than two months ago, Tiyon Evans de-committed from Tennesseee, but he maintained that the Vols would be an option, however, he was not sure Tennessee would feel the same about him. The Vols never slowed their pursuit, and today, he announced his re-commitment to Tennessee. He breaks down the decision here.

Evans said on the void between his de-commitment and re-commitment, "when I opened my recruitment back up, I initially thought Tennessee was going to back off of. I thought they would feel like I was not interested in them anymore, but they actually picked up the recruitment even stronger. From them showing their relentless effort, that alone shows me they have the best interest for me. At the same time, I have been talking to them the longest. They were the first team I ever talked to. For them to pick up even more after I de-committed, that was the sign that showed me that was the place for me."

Evans said of the Vols relentless pursuit, "you can tell with the time they give, it is not just any regular recruitment. They show that they really want to make this happen. I talk to them every day before now. I was talking to them every day. It wasn't only about football. We talked about everything that is going to help me be successful. Just from all of that, I know they are serious with me."

Evans tweeted out, "Return2RBU" when he announced his commitment. That has been a theme for Jay Graham since coming back to Tennessee. He said on his relationship with Graham and the prospect of playing for him, "I think it is going to be a great opportunity for me. Here at Hutch, I have a great running backs coach. For me to go from a great coach to another great running backs coach, I think that is going to bring a different player out in me. Coach Graham, I look up to him. Just for the little bit of time I've met and known him, I look up to coach Graham a lot. I feel like he can strengthen my mind a lot with every aspect. I think he is going to bring the best out in me as a man and a player. It is really deeper than football. That is what led straight to my decision."

Evans is the top Junior college running back, and he has connected with Joe Osovet, a former Junior college Coach of the Year. He said about that relationship, "Coach Oz is my guy. He was on me a lot too. That is my dude. Right along with Coach Graham, this entire recruitment, he was there the whole way. Like Coach Graham, it just wasn't about football. We talked about everything. I feel like both of them have their best interest in me. I feel like me going there, I made the best decision I could have made. I am just ready to get there and turn it up."

Evans will sign his letter of intent in December, early enroll, and he will have three years of eligibility. He said on what kind of player Tennessee is getting in him, "Tennessee is going to get a hard-working, relentless, versatile running back. I can do special teams, kickoff return, you can use me out of the back field. You can use me in the slot, if you ever want to use a package with running backs in the slot. I am going to do anything Tennessee wants me to do.