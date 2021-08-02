Top Vols Edge Rusher Target Joshua Josephs Sets Commitment Date

Joshua Josephs is one of the most versatile edge rushers in America. The 6'3", 215lbs prospect from North Cobb (Ga.) is now closing in on college commitment decision with teams like Tennessee, Michigan, Penn State, and Kentucky jockeying for position in his recruitment, while other teams like UCF and Arizona State are hoping to get the Peach State play-maker on campus before he chooses a school on October 1st.

Josephs has been a top priority for Mike Ekler, and Tennessee managed to get the edge prospect on campus twice in June, and it gave the Vols plenty of staying power in his recruitment.

"I started off the first weekend at Tennessee on an unofficial visit, and I liked it," he told Sports Illustrated in July. "The coaches treated me well. It was unofficial, so I didn't really stay the night or anything, but it was good."

During the first trip, Joesphs spent time with the staff and did a photo shoot, but on the second trip, he felt like he clicked with them on a more personal level.

"Well, it wasn't really that much different," Josephs said at the time about the second trip to Knoxville. "But the second time around when I came, it was not like when you are meeting somebody for the first time, you can be yourself more. Coach Ek, man, he is always showing his true colors. Coach Ek that is my dawg. I respect him and everything. The second time meeting him, he was really treating me like family. I am messing with Coach Ek, Coach BJ, Coach Banks, and Coach Heup. Coach Heup that is my dawg too, I am not going to lie. I talk to him regularly."

The message from the Vols has been clear. They want Josephs as a part of this class.

"They have told me I am their top prospect at the edge right now," he added at the time. "They told me they would always have a spot for me. If I wanted to commit today, they would be all for it. If I want to take my time and commit later, they would be all for it. They are being really flexible."

The appeal to play early at Tennessee is there for the North Cobb standout.

"At my position, the players are either seniors, or freshmen, or just transferring in," he said. "They are really pushing to get me because of that."

Josephs is poised to be one of the top edge rushers in America this fall, and his length and reach immediately pop off the charts. During his time spent with coaches this summer, he heard plenty about this.

"I did realize before I had length, but the way all these coaches speak about it and stuff, when I would go on visit, and they would measure, I would have an 82 or 83-inch wingspan, and they would talk about it on film," he recalled. "They would talk to me about how much damage I can do with that. Even though I am already doing damage, I still have things to learn. They are talking about how I could be the next dude."

Earlier this year, Josephs was a top performer for SI All-American at the Under Armour Atlanta regional.

"Joshua Josephs wasn't the most technically sound linebacker Sunday but he made as many plays as anyone at the position with his instincts, closing speed and a wingspan," Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr. wrote at the time. "There were several reps in which the running back created some separation but by the time the ball arrived, Josephs was there to make the play. The margin for error with him is simply wider than most, so when the technique catches up to the rangy prospect, watch out."

Last fall, Josephs racked up 107 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, six Sacks, 18 QB pressures, four Interceptions, and one pick-six.